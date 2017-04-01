‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Learns The Truth, Nick Gets A Shocker

Young and the Restless spoilers tease a heated confrontation between Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will erupt over Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) death during the Week of April 3. Apparently, their argument will be so intense that someone may end up hurt.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will come up a sneaky plan to get Chloe to open up about her role in Adam’s death. He thinks that if he gets her drunk enough, she will spill her secrets. Nick wants to see that Chloe is exposed as soon as possible. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he doesn’t have a good feeling about her being so close to Chelsea.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chloe doesn’t tell Nick any information, even when drunk. The promo for the Week of April 3 shows Chloe in a wedding gown, preparing to marry Kevin (Greg Rikaart). That means Chelsea will probably get a confession out of her just before she was supposed to walk down the aisle to marry Kevin.

Young and the Restless fans should expect major fireworks just before Chloe’s wedding. Nick will keep searching for any clue that could reveal who killed his brother, Adam. He remains convinced that Chloe was the one that killed Adam, but Nick is open to other suggestions.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick goes to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) with his suspicions and he asks him to help find Adam’s killer. At first, Paul tells Nick that the case was closed and there was no need to investigate any further. Paul decided to hear Nick out and came to the conclusion that he was on to something —what if the cabin’s explosion wasn’t an accident?

Sharon: "He [Dylan] was never convinced that explosion at the cabin was an accident!" #YR pic.twitter.com/1xqASg5QKD — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) March 31, 2017

Nick still can’t get past how that the cabin exploded at the right time just as he and Chelsea arrived to pick Adam up to go to the airport. Young and the Restless spoilers suggested that someone may have been watching for them and they staged explosion so Chelsea wouldn’t get hurt–someone that wanted Adam dead but cared deeply about Chelsea.

On Thursday’s episode, Chloe life is turned upside down. Chelsea begs Chloe to tell her the truth about Adam’s death. Chelsea deserves to know how her husband died. She starts to feel anger towards Chloe for not giving her the closure she needs.

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Chelsea demands answers just as Chloe is preparing to walk down the aisle. And the best part, Chloe won’t be prepared for Chelsea wrath about Adam’s death.

Chloe admires her wedding dress, noting that it is perfect. Overcome with emotion, Chelsea demands that Chloe tells her the truth about how she killed Adam.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that after pressing for answers, Chloe tells Chelsea the truth. Apparently, that is when she attacks her and someone will get hurt.

It looks like Chelsea will be the one who gets hurt because on Friday Nick’s world is turned upside down. Young and the Restless fans know that Nick won’t find out about Christian’s paternity, so it has to be related to Chelsea.

After six months of the Young and the Restless viewers praying that Chloe would get caught, it looks like her day of reckoning has arrived. Let’s just hope that she doesn’t hurt Chelsea on her way out of town because she’s proven that she is dangerous when she feels threatened.

Young and the Restless fans, will Chloe escape justice? What will happen to Bella? Will she finally reveal the identity of Bella’s father?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS

