Ku Hye Sun Leaves ‘You Are Too Much,’ Jang Hee Jin Takes Her Role In MBC K-Drama

The Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is doing all they can to air a hit during their most popular day and time slot, Wednesdays and Thursdays near 10 p.m. KST. The last two seasons of K-dramas during those days and times, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Missing 9, have technically been flops in accordance to viewership. Hopefully the K-drama currently airing in said day and time slot, Radiant Office, will turn things around especially with the extremely popular Ha Seok Jin taking the lead.

Fortunately for MBC, their very existence does not solely ride on the Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST slot though despite its importance. They have other K-dramas that are doing well as they are able to earn at most over 10 percent in viewership, especially Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People on Mondays and Tuesdays and You Are Too Much on the weekends.

Unfortunately, You Are Too Much has gone through a major change that affects the main cast. Ku Hye Sun will be leaving and Jang Hee Jin will take her place.

For those who don’t know about the weekend K-drama, You Are Too Much stars Uhm Jung Hwa (The Man Who Can’t Get Married, A Witch’s Love) and Ku Hye Sun (Blood, Angel Eyes). The story is about Yoo Ji Na (Jung Hwa), a popular singer for the past two decades who holds pain deep inside for abandoning her son to get to where she is now. On the other hand, Jang Hae Dung (Hye Sun) is piggy-backing off of Ji Na’s popularity working as a Ji Na impersonator to support her family after her father lost his job. She sings on stage at a club and tries hard to mimic Ji Na’s songs.

You Are Too Much is doing real well as its viewership ratings for episodes so far are usually over 10 percent across the board. This fact makes it even more unfortunate that Ku Hye Sun has left the main cast. Now before anyone jumps the gun and thinks she left for a conceited reason (wants more money, didn’t get along with the cast, etc.), it should be noted that she had no choice for it was for health reasons. According to Korean news outlet Naver, Hye Sun was diagnosed with a severe, allergic digestive dysfunction that needs absolute stability and long-term care. Her agency YG Entertainment provided a statement to the media on the matter.

“We would like to apologize to the fans and the viewers for making everyone worry. Ku Hye Sun is unable to continue appearing in ‘You’re Too Much’ due to health reasons. Recently during filming, she felt dizzy and had trouble breathing, so she was admitted into the emergency room at a hospital. After receiving a check up from the hospital, Ku Hye Sun has been diagnosed with a severe, allergic digestive dysfunction, which requires absolute stability and long term treatment. She is following the doctor’s orders and is currently in the hospital. Under these circumstances, the agency and the drama’s production team have come to the conclusion that her health is a top priority. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision of her leaving the drama. We hope that Ku Hye Sun gets well soon, and we thank everyone at MBC. As her agency, we will be trying our best so that the actress returns in a healthy state.”

It is a shame that Ku Hye Sun has to leave You Are Too Much as the K-drama would have been a steady source of income and persistent exposure given the fact it is 50 episodes long. However, if one were to choose between health over money and fame, health would surely be the more important choice. In her place, Jang Hee Jin (On The Way to the Airport, Mirror of the Witch) will replace Hye Sun and play Jang Hae Dung.

You Are Too Much airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 8:45 p.m. KST on MBC. For those who do not have access to Korean public networks, the K-drama can be viewed on DramaFever and OnDemandKorea depending on region availability.

