The Weeknd: How He’s Winning Over Selena Gomez Amid Engagement Rumors

Even the smallest gestures The Weeknd makes are wooing Selena Gomez over, it has been reported.

The couple, who has been dating since December, are still going strong, and from what Hollywood Life has claimed, The Weeknd always knows how to impress his girlfriend — and it doesn’t seem to take him much effort.

Earlier this week, it was reported that when The Weeknd and Selena returned to their hotel room following a successful performance at Lollapalooza, in Brazil, the singer surprised Gomez with a private concert back at their hotel room — a surprise Selena allegedly almost cried over.

A source is now telling Hollywood Life that even just to hear The Weeknd gush about how much he loves the “Hands To Myself” songstress is really melting her heart. She knows that what she shares with her boyfriend is genuine and with all the fun experiences they’ve had in recent months, The Weeknd constantly mentioning how much he loves Selena continuously assures her that he’s the one.

“It’s serious, very serious,” a source shared. “The Weeknd has already told Selena that he loves her and vice versa. He speaks a couple of languages and has made sure to confess his love in English, French, Spanish and Amharic.”

“Whenever they travel to a new country, he tells her he loves her in that language. He doesn’t speak Portuguese but learned how to say I love you [in the language]. Selena, of course, loves how romantic he is and melts every time he says those three little words, or two, depending on the language.”

While they have only been dating for four months, The Weeknd is said to have made the move and introduced Selena to his family and closest friends earlier this month, under the impression that he’s bound to spend the rest of his life with Gomez, someone who he truly cares for, an insider explains.

Meeting The Weeknd’s family was a huge step forward for the couple, especially since both of them were still trying to figure out whether dating one another with their hectic career was going to be a wise move.

The Weeknd is currently on his world tour and while Selena doesn’t get to see her man as much as she would like to, she’s made the effort to fly all over the world just to attend some of the shows her beau is performing at, showing how supportive she is even with her man being on the road.

One of the reasons sources say she hasn’t been able to attend more shows in recent weeks was said to have been down to the supposed fact that Gomez is actively working on finishing up her forthcoming album — the record is alleged to be released later this year.

Fans have already been speculating whether The Weeknd will be featured on some of the new songs considering the close relationship the twosome share. With the R&B singer gushing on how much he adores Selena, fans are convinced that a collaboration from the duo is bound to make it on the album once Gomez confirms an official release date.

News of The Weeknd’s undying love for Selena comes amid reports claiming that the couple has already discussed plans to get married in the future. Though they have only been dating for a few months, Selena has made it known to friends that she doesn’t see herself spending the rest of her life with anybody else.

Marrying The Weeknd wouldn’t be such a bad idea, especially now that she sees how well the romance is going. Of course, the star hasn’t responded to claims that she and The Weeknd are allegedly considering the idea of getting engaged before planning their wedding, as claimed by Celebuzz. Instead, Selena has remained rather private with her new relationship.

Do you think The Weeknd’s new romance is going to last?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]