Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ‘Reunited In Cambodia’: Divorce, Custody Battle Over?

Brad Pitt was said to have flown out to Cambodia to be by his family’s side, in February, while Angelina Jolie was busy promoting her latest Netflix film, First They Killed My Father.

The news of Angelina agreeing to have Brad Pitt join their children on the trip has certainly surprised fans, many of who are now under the impression that the couple could potentially be getting back together — especially with their custody battle reportedly coming to an end.

It was Brad Pitt who allegedly suggested he should fly out to Cambodia to be close to the family, knowing that Jolie was going to be caught up with promotional duties to promote her film. Besides, Brad Pitt had wanted to be closer to his kids regardless, but this gave him the perfect opportunity to spend some time with his family in the midst of all the drama that’s erupted.

Angelina supposedly didn’t hesitate, despite having allegedly made it known back in October that she was fighting for full custody of the couple’s six children, heavily insinuating that Brad Pitt was unfit to be awarded any type of guardianship over the kids.

Of course, that would lead news outlets to make accusations regarding Brad Pitt’s supposed substance and child abuse — an allegation he has strongly denied since the claims were first made. Brad’s team noted that the fabricated stories were possibly coming from Angelina’s camp to score an easy victory with the custody battle once it reaches the court.

It’s unclear what has shifted the couple’s direction from fighting with one another through multiple lawyers to now deciding that peace is better after all, but it seems that Brad Pitt and his estranged wife have been able to side with each other enough to show their support for their children, regardless of whether they will ever get back together.

Flying out to Cambodia to be with his family was a huge step forward for Brad Pitt, Hollywood Life reveals.

The outlet gushes, “Brad was missing his children like crazy and Angie has actually been much more agreeable to him lately. So Angelina OK’d Brad Pitt’s trip overseas to spend some time with them while she was busy with other obligations in Cambodia.”

“Brad picked an obscure resort, in a foreign country, which helped protect his anonymity. He was able to play freely with his children in and around the resort, at the pool, without ever having his privacy being invaded by others. The kids and Brad Pitt were all very relieved and happy to be able to spend quality time together, out in the open, without drawing a ton of attention like the would in the states.”

At this given point, it’s unclear what actions Angelina plans on taking regarding the guardianship of her six children with Brad Pitt. Though she was said to have been desperate to win full custody, now that her relationship with the actor has immensely improved, insiders say she could potentially drop her proposed plans entirely.

While saying that the couple is getting back together would still be a far reach, the fact that they are able to be around one another with all that has transpired in recent months is already a big step forward, a source acknowledges.

Brad Pitt never wanted to go through with the divorce process, to begin with, Perez Hilton explained after the divorce had been announced. The Hollywood star was blindsided by Angie’s sudden move to call it quits, so whether or not there’s still potential for the duo to save their marriage has yet to be determined, but for right now, they are looking to be in a much happier space than in September.

Do you think Brad Pitt will reconcile with Jolie?

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]