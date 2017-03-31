‘Game Of Thrones’: Fans Mine Season 7 Teaser Trailer for Clues

The seventh season of HBO’s mega hit Game of Thrones won’t be hitting TV screens until July, but super fans of the show aren’t wasting any time speculating what will happen in the upcoming episodes. HBO recently released a promo for the upcoming season and though it’s only one and half minutes long, fans have been able to draw plenty of information from the teaser. As Wired reports, some of those clues might come from the characters’ clothing.

Wired writes that the handful of costumes depicted in the short trailer could hold some clues to the characters’ actions. Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harrington, is shown wearing a new gold brooch not seen on the character before, which could be a reference to his new role as lord of Winterfell. He also appears to be wearing an updated version of his standard fur cloak, potentially made from direwolf pelts.

Also sporting a slightly new look is Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. She is wearing burgundy and charcoal clothing, colors not seen on the character in recent seasons. Wired speculates this could signal her intent to take back the Iron Throne, as well as her dominance over Dragonstone.

The only other character depicted in the trailer is Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey, who now that her son Tommen is dead is in control of the Iron Throne. In season 6 of Game of Thrones, she began to wear leather looks similar to those of her deceased father, Tywin Lannister. As Wired notes, she’s continued with leather elements in the season 7 trailer, however now with the addition so silver rather than gold. She is also still wearing black, a symbol of her continued mourning, rather than her signature red. Also seen on the character in the trailer is the Lannister lion sigil, a symbol of her allegiance to her family. It also shows Cersei assuming her place on the Iron Throne.

But many fans have gone even more in-depth than analyzing clothing. As Refinery29 reports, many Game of Thrones fans have used Reddit to discuss even more detailed elements of the season 7 trailer, such as the images reflected in the White Walker’s eye at the end.

One of the easter eggs supposedly contained in the eye is allegedly an image of The Wall coming down, which as Game of Thrones viewers know, keeps the dangers of the North out of Westeros. Reddit users also point out that the White Walker’s eye appears to be lined with fire, perhaps a clue to just how The Wall comes down.

However not everyone agrees on what is actually in the White Walker’s eye. Some say it also contains a bear face or a wolf face, sigils of the House Mormont and House Stark, respectively.

Also getting plenty of attention in the season 7 promo is the song used in the video, which is “Sit Down” by English rock band James. The 1989 track wasn’t much of a hit in its time but has received recognition in the past few years, as Bustle points out, and will certainly receive more attention thanks to its association with Game of Thrones. Its melodramatic lyrics certainly suit the serious mood of the promo, which focuses on three of its main characters in dark settings.

Fans of Game of Thrones certainly won’t relent in mining for more clues in the brief but cryptic season 7 trailer, but they’ll have to wait a few more months to find out if their suspicions and speculations prove to be true. Season 7 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]