Taylor Swift: Online Bullies Reason For Social Media Disappearance, Is She Okay?

Taylor Swift has told friends that she needed a break from the internet in general, stressing that she grew tired of seeing negativity being spread everywhere she looked.

Taylor, who has one of the biggest followings on Twitter and Instagram, left fans worried when she stopped updating her feeds, with some even wondering whether the singer was okay, Cosmopolitan shared. After all, it seemed rather unusual for the songstress to ditch her social media handles entirely.

Hollywood Life reveals that for Taylor Swift, it was only appropriate that she took a break from the internet for some time.

While Taylor Swift greatly appreciates the fact that she can easily communicate with her fans, the amount of negativity that is thrown in the comment sections on photos and the tweets that she sends to fans are quite overwhelming.

The hatred on the internet, in general, has made Taylor Swift realize that she needed to step back and focus on things that are more important, such as family, friends, and continuing to work on her next album, which sources say is close to being finalized.

In recent weeks, Taylor has been traveling from state to state, simply enjoying the beauty of life without having to hold a phone to her face and tell the world what she was up to. She’s missed the idea of just being able to live life while the phone can stay firm in her pocket and only be used for phone calls and text messages.

It’s been refreshing for Taylor Swift, to say the least, and from what’s been gathered, this could potentially become a thing that the singer will do more often in the hopes of gaining back some normality from the technology-driven world that continues to push her fans further into the thought that social media is the way in which people view the world.

“Taylor [Swift] is loving her break from social media,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

“She enjoys being connected with her fans but she also struggles with the negativity and bullies that she deals with whenever she reads Instagram comments. She will be back to posting more regularly soon, but for now, she is really appreciating detoxing and being unplugged from some of the negative energy online.”

As previously mentioned, Taylor Swift has also been using her break from social media to continue working on her next album.

Last year, it was claimed that the singer had recorded several songs with rapper Drake, who is said to be featured on the forthcoming record, Us Weekly explains, while the likes of Ed Sheeran are also believed to be helping Swift put together some of her newest songs.

All in all, Taylor is in a great place right now. While she’s not seeing anyone, the single life has treated her better than she would’ve thought, and the fact that she can shut off from the internet and simply focus on writing songs while traveling the world for inspiration has definitely motivated her to get the album done by the end of the year.

There’s no actual release date for the new record just yet. Sources revealed last week that Taylor Swift will most likely be looking at a release early 2018 — the singer wants to utilize the next couple of months to finalize the vocals and make sure that the album is just as good as she imagined it to be.

What do you make of Taylor Swift’s decision to take a break from social media, and will you be looking forward to hearing some new music from the 27-year-old?

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]