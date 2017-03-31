Watch Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets square off in what could be a late-round NBA West playoff preview on Friday night, in a game that will live stream from Oakland as Stephen Curry’s defending conference champions look to reel off their 10th victory in a row. In fact, the Warriors handed the Rockets a seven-point defeat in Houston as recently as March 28.

For the Warriors, a win would give them a crucial step toward locking up the conference Number One seed for the postseason. Depending on the San Antonio result against Oklahoma City earlier on Friday, Golden State could open up a 4 1/2 game lead over the Spurs with six games to go on the regular season schedule.

At 6 1/2 games behind second-place San Antonio but five ahead of Utah in the fourth slot, the Rockets would appear to be locked into the third seed in the West which, if San Anotinio suffers an early-round upset, could put them on course to face Golden State in the conference finals.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Western Conference showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Friday, March 31. That start time will be 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 Central.

Watch highlights of Tuesday’s clash between the Warriors and Rockets in Houston in the video below.

While Houston’s James Harden is a leading MVP candidate this season, there is at least some chance he may sit out the game against Golden State on Friday. Harden is nursing a wrist injury suffered in a fall while playing against Oklahoma City last Sunday, and the Rockets are coming off a loss just last night, making Friday’s contest their third game in four days.

Harden has also faltered in the three games the Rockets have played against Golden State this season, hitting just 19 of 56 field goal attempts and committing 20 turnovers as Houston has lost two of three to the Warriors.

MORE NBA COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR:

Warriors Rockets: Golden State Smash Houston In Seven Game Winning Streak

Houston Rockets: First-Round NBA Playoff Match-ups

L.A. Lakers Trade Completed With Houston Rockets Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

Kevin Durant Injury: Golden State Warriors ‘Optimistic’ About Recovery

New York Knicks Vs. Golden State Warriors And The Unusually Quiet First Half

Can the Houston Rockets even the season series and prove that they can beat the top team in the Western Conference — after losing to Golden State twice already, including most recently on Tuesday of this week? Or will Stephen Curry and the Warriors continue their winning streak as they charge toward what they hope will be a return to the NBA Finals, and this time, a victory? To find out, watch the Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors Western Conference NBA matchup live stream online from the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, with streaming video provided by WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading either the WatchESPN or ESPN app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. WatchESPN also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and other set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Rockets vs. Warriors showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

As an alternative, for fans who are unable to access WatchESPN (which requires login credentials), the Sling TV basic internet TV package offers ESPN, including the Houston vs. Golden State game, and offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

[Featured Image by Michael Wyke/AP Images]