Katie Rost Doing Video Series After ‘RHOP,’ No Longer With Andrew Martin?

One woman viewers won’t be seeing when season 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premiers this Sunday night is model and philanthropist Katie Rost. The season 2 preview, which Bravo released in early March, shows the return of Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, and Charrisse Jordan. Taking Katie’s place is Monique Samuels. So what is Katie doing now?

Although Katie’s no longer on the show, fans can still see her in action via her web series, titled Rost Exclusives. Posted to her Instagram account, the series shows Katie interviewing notable figures and celebrities. The last interview, posted about six weeks ago, shows her interviewing Chef Huda, winner of Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen. So far, the only other person Katie has interviewed is music producer Jerry Wonda Duplessis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Katie tweeted in June, 2016, that she won’t be on the show’s second season. Katie simply wrote that she “can’t make [her] life exciting enough.” She added an unhappy face figure to her tweet, indicating that she was sad over the development.

Did the show’s producers really drop Katie from the second season lineup against her will? Katie certainly wasn’t a wallflower on the first season, for she played a big part in much of the season’s dramatic story lines. Notably, Katie, who is biracial, got into a heated discussion about race with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon after she declared that she refuses to categorize herself as African-American. Katie also accused Gizelle and Robyn of denying their white ancestry, proclaiming that they, with their green eyes, light hair and light skin tones, wouldn’t look as they do if they were “straight from Africa.”

Katie Rost’s own life also provided a lot of fodder for The Real Housewives of Potomac. Early on in the season, she revealed that she left her husband when she was heavily pregnant with twins and was now trying to get her reluctant boyfriend, Andrew Martin, to marry her and help her raise her three children. The season 1 finale actually showed Katie and Andrew getting engaged. In a big twist, Katie later admitted on the reunion show that she and Andrew, who backed out of filming the reunion show with her last minute, broke up and that she gave the engagement ring back.

As the Inquisitr reported, after the reunion show aired, Kate wrote in a blog post that she and Andrew were back together and that she had the engagement ring back. Notably, however, she didn’t actually say that the engagement was back on.

There was also the interesting tidbit that she once dated music mogul Russell Simmons, whom she publicly blasted on the Internet years ago after discovering that he was seeing another model. As the Inquisitr reported, Katie actually got into a bit of a blog feud with the other model, whom Katie described as a “white, stringy haired b**ch.”

So why wouldn’t the show’s producers have Katie back so that viewers can see if she and Andrew are actually getting married and whether she’s still feuding with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon? It may actually be that the producers did want her back but she refused to do what they wanted. Shortly after Katie tweeted about her show departure, The Real Mr. Housewife, citing multiple sources, reported that Katie was actually offered a starring role on season 2 and that she even filmed a bit. Yet as filming progressed, Katie refused to address certain issues that others brought up about her, which ultimately lead to her to decision to leave the show.

What was Katie unwilling to discuss on camera? A reader, under the name FactsNotRumors, left a comment on the Real Mr. Housewife article alleging that Katie has “a severe drug habit” that she didn’t want exposed.

“She has a severe drug habit, which would inevitably be exposed on the show. It was touched upon last season, but glossed over. She knows she wouldn’t be able to keep it under wraps. Everyone in Potomac is aware of the problem, but sweeps it under the rug, as is typically done in ‘upper crust’ communities.”

Besides the real reason for Katie Rost’s departure for The Real Housewives of Potomac, it’s also unclear whether she and Andrew Martin are still together. The last photo of Andrew on Katie’s Instagram account was posted more than a year ago.

