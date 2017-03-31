‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Quinn Showdown, Will She Tell Eric?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Katie knows Quinn’s dirty little secret and she wants to see that everyone knows the juicy tidbit, including Eric Forrester (John McCook). However, as Quinn pointed out if Katie airs the secret to the Forrester family, she will have to share some of the blame. At any rate, the spoilers for the week of April 3 promise a great week ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

On Monday, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the news of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forresters”s (Thorsten Kaye) broke engagement shocks Forrester Creations. According to the April 10 issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, everyone is confused about what could have gone wrong between them. There are many rumors about what could have caused them to split up, but none as devastating as the truth.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that on Tuesday, Charlie (Dick Christie) and Pam (Alley Mills) stay quiet about what they know about Ridge and Brooke’s split out of respect for Eric. They don’t want Eric finding out that Quinn kissed his son, which could lead to more health issues for him. They start to wonder how long can they stay quiet about what they know, especially when they learn that Brooke is considering telling Eric everything she knows.

Wanna see the new cover? Here ya go! (I'll update the avatar momentarily) #YR #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/dLV6AUxhe6 — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) March 31, 2017

On Wednesday, Bold and the Beautiful promo showed that Katie and Quinn will get into a heated confrontation about Eric. Katie tells Quinn that if she tells Eric it could destroy her marriage and she will be left with nothing. Quinn replies that if she tells him, she will have to share some of the blame because she has known about their connection for weeks.

The one detail that Katie isn’t considering is Eric may forgive Quinn for her kissing affair. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric may forgive his wife because he could place all the blame at Ridge’s feet.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Quinn make their plea to Brooke. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/Z2TkzhVPzK pic.twitter.com/LwotxMuq7e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2017

Eric has pushed the Forrester to accept Quinn as part of the family, he isn’t going to want to admit he was wrong. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that even if Eric decides to stay with Quinn, their road to forgiveness may be a long road.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will confess his mistakes to Brooke and he begs for another chance. He doesn’t believe that this has to destroy their family, but Brooke isn’t so sure.

Brooke will probably not give Ridge another chance. In her mind, she cannot believe that he would be unfaithful with someone like Quinn. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke will consider going back to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). There’s no doubt that Bill wants to be with her, but is Brooke really ready to save goodbye to her romance with Ridge?

The fallout from Ridge and Quinn’s love affair may cost him more than just his marriage to Brooke. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggests that when Eric learns of his son’s betrayal, he could remove his title of co-CEO. No one knows how Eric will react to the news but it seems pretty evident that it won’t be pretty.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Katie will put pressure on Brooke to tell Eric about Quinn’s betrayal. Brooke isn’t sure it’s the right move and she worries that Eric’s health cannot handle the stress.

It looks like it may be another few weeks before Eric knows the truth about Quinn and Ridge’s betrayal. Do you think Brooke or Katie will tell Eric about the affair? Will Eric forgive his wife when it is all out in the open?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]