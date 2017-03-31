Barron Trump Is Planning Sleepovers At The White House For His Friends

Barron Trump is excited about moving into the White House and is already planning sleepovers for his friends there. The 11-year-old first son and his mother, Melania Trump, will move from Trump Tower in New York City to Washington, D.C. in June after he finishes school.

Little has been seen of Barron other than when he attended the inauguration on January 20 and at the White House on March 17 when he joined his parents to fly on Air Force One to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

A source speaking with Confidential revealed that Barron Trump is looking forward to having some of his friends and former classmates spend the night at the White House after he moves in.

“Barron has been asking some of his school friends to come visit him in the White House. He has said to his parents, ‘I hope there are bedrooms for my friends to come visit.’ “

Barron has a whole floor to himself in Trump Tower. Donald and Melania have a 3-floor penthouse and one of the floors is Barron’s. It’s unknown how much space he’ll have at the White House, but there should be plenty of room for any guests he wants to invite!

Some of Barron’s classmates are eager to make the trip to Washington and stay a night in the White House, the insider shares.

“Kids at his school are already planning sleepovers.”

Barron Trump currently attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Cameras will probably catch a glimpse of Barron Trump during the White House’s annual Easter Egg hunt. The source added that Barron will be in attendance of the event, which his mother will host.

Melania and Barron are gearing up for their big move. It was reported this week that the first lady has finally hired a press secretary to help with public relations, interviews, and other activities. Mrs. Trump hired deputy press secretary Stephanie Grisham to handle these tasks. Grisham worked for President Trump throughout his campaign and will be the director of communications for Melania.

The source continues that Melania is increasing her public appearances and is adjusting to her new role.

“Melania is ramping up her public appearances. She’s becoming more comfortable in her role as first lady. “She’s been getting media coaching to make her more comfortable speaking. She’s ready. She’s doing everything but packing.”

An online petition this week is getting plenty of press after hundreds of thousands of signatures have been received in an effort to urge Melania to move into the White House or pay for the protection in New York City herself. It costs taxpayers an average of $146,000 per day to keep Melania and Barron Trump protected at Trump Tower. The petition on Change.org now has 443,000 signatures. The signed petition will be presented to Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City,” reads the petition. “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded.”

By the end of June, Melania and Barron Trump will be in the White House. Decorators are in the process of finishing up their work before the first lady and first son settle in.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]