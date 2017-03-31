Kim Kardashian Jealous Of Khloe’s Body? Plans To Outshine Her Amid Hair Debut

Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of people saying that her sister, Khloe, has the best body. The reality star is allegedly planning to outshine her just as she makes her new, short hair debut on Friday.

Thirty-six-year-old Kim Kardashian West is used to being the center of attention in the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, Khloe Kardashian has bounced back from her divorce with a rockin’ hot body, a new reality series, a new denim line, and a new boyfriend.

JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com! Our new @goodamerican Bombshell denim shorts are here! Perfect for festival season and summertime!! #GoodAmerican???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Now, people are saying that Khloe has the best body out of the Kardashians, and this did not sit well with Kim.

Kim is reportedly happy that her sister is reaching her weight loss goals, but she feels like she is falling behind, according to inside sources.

“Kim and Khloe have a very competitive relationship. Kim was always the queen bee: the prettiest, the most popular and always getting the hottest guys.”

The insider added that Kim’s beauty and body “drove Khloe crazy with jealousy growing up.”

“But now, people are gushing over Khloe and how AMAZING she looks. She has worked so incredibly hard on her physique and her look and she’s getting noticed — a lot. “All the praise and attention Khloe is getting is really getting Kim irritated. She’s obviously totally happy for Khloe and supportive but it is a bit much when people say Khloe’s got the best body in the family now.”

Now, Kim is planning on “upping her workout efforts” and “focusing on her diet even more,” despite reports that the reality star is interested in having a third baby with Kanye West.

“It’s been hard with everything that’s happened in the past few months and raising two little ones, but she’s rededicating herself.”

Khloe has been going to the gym and has shared videos on her social media to show off her muscle-toned body.

After working my butt off there’s nothing that tastes better than a Slender Blend shake! Take the @proteinworld 30 Day Challenge and get fit for summer! #proteinworld #PW30daychallenge #PWCollab A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The 32-year-old Good American denim designer also sold out a spin cycle class that she hosted at the Cycle House on March 25.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is grabbing the paparazzi’s attention with a new, short hairstyle that she debuted on March 30.

Kim showed off her new hair while she was out with her other sister, Kendall Jenner, in Beverly Hills, according to People.

North and Saint West’s mother wore a corset top and high-waisted jeans.

On the other side of town, Kim Kardashian’s brother’s on-again-of-again girlfriend, Blac Chyna, who is also the mother of Kim’s niece, changed her hair to look like Kim’s old hair.

Blac Chyna uploaded a few photos to her Instagram wearing her hair in stick straight, long extensions, which some have been calling the “Cher” trend.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

What do you think about Kim Kardashian being "irritated" by Khloe receiving so many compliments on her new body?

