Gwen Stefani’s Ex, Rossdale, Moving On With Model 1 Year Younger Than Daughter

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have been divorced for months now after a difficult split that involved infidelity on the part of Rossdale. Stefani split from the rocker back in 2015 and soon became linked to The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton, who was also going through a difficult divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert. Since this point Gwen and Blake have been the music industry’s “it” couple.

Following the split, Gavin Rossdale seemed to take time out of the spotlight and was quiet about the divorce. It was only recently that Rossdale finally broke his silence about the demise of his 13-year marriage to the No Doubt front woman. He spoke openly about the decision to divorce and admitted that parting ways with Gwen was never what he wanted.

People relays the words of Rossdale regarding his split from Stefani.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are…Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through. I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality. You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

Gavin went on to state that he and Gwen continue to remain committed to their three sons and are amicable for this purpose, despite things not being great in other regards.

“The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”

Although Gavin seemed at that point to still be heartbroken about the end of his marriage, recent reports suggest that the musician has since moved on in a new relationship with a beautiful model who is quite a few years younger than Rossdale.

Fox notes the details about this new romance between the 51-year-old and the beauty.

“Gwen Stefani isn’t the only one heating up her love life… ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is dating German model Sophia Thomalla who is 24 years younger than the 51-year-old rocker and a year younger than his daughter, 28-year-old British model Daisy Lowe. ‘It’s very early days, but Gavin is really taken by Sophia,’ said a source…’They met on the touring scene and there’s plenty of chemistry. They’re having fun and the relationship has the potential to turn serious if that continues.'”

The model is familiar with the rocker scene seeing as she has been linked to a number of musicians, including Andy LaPlegua from Norwegian electronic music band Icon of Coil to whom Thomalla was married for a short time. The new love interest of Rossdale married LaPlegua only a few weeks after she had ended her five-year relationship with Till Lindemann, of German hard rock band Rammstein.

Voice coach Gavin Rossdale’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla is a winning act – even if she is a year younger than his … https://t.co/1ChdeID9Z4 — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) March 31, 2017

As the publication states, Rossdale and Thomalla are just enjoying time together and having fun, but who knows what may develop. Gwen and Blake certainly have made something solid of their initial flirtations on The Voice, so perhaps the rocker and model will become more serious in time. This is reportedly the first relationship that Gavin has been in since he divorced Gwen, 47.

As for Stefani and Shelton, the two are continuously making headlines for their affectionate relationship and adorable words about one another when interviewed on various red carpets and television programs. There have been whispers about an upcoming engagement and even talk of what the wedding plans might involve, yet there has been no verification by either star that they are ready for marriage.What is known is that the couple have brought in a load of new viewers to The Voice this season due to their relationship.

