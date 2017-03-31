Selena Gomez Says She’s Been Bullied And Felt Lost At ’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere

Selena Gomez admitted that she knows what is is like to have been bullied and felt lost in her life, comparing herself to the main character Hannah at the premiere of her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why on Thursday.

Selena Gomez is no longer of high school age herself, but she does remember what it felt like to be bullied, feel alone, or be insecure. Vanity Fair spoke with Selena at the premiere of 13 Reasons Why on Thursday evening, where she admitted how personal this project was to her.

“The story of 13 Reasons Why is really personal to me.”

The 13-episode Netflix series is an adaptation of the 2007 best-selling novel, which was about a character named Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) who committed suicide and left behind an audio tape for 13 people who had influenced her decision to end her life.

“About eight years ago when I first read the book, I saw myself as Hannah in a lot of ways. Now eight years later, which is funny, because the older I get, the more insecure I am. It’s backwards. “I relate to Hannah more than ever now. I understand what it’s like to be bullied, to feel lost, to feel like I’m not good enough. “I know all those feelings… I’ve [since] learned there’s power deep down inside yourself, and you can find it when you don’t give up on yourself and when you ask for help.”

Selena Gomez canceled the remainder or her “Revival Tour” last fall to complete a 90-day stint in rehab to help her cope with her anxiety and depression.

The singer and actress realized the importance of focusing on her own happiness and personal life by taking a step back from the spotlight.

Gomez is currently following her boyfriend, R&B singer The Weeknd, on his international tour throughout Europe. Selena claimed during her interview with Vogue that she would not be sharing many personal details about her new relationship with the public because it had affected her negatively in the past.

“I think there is a lot of putting on a fake smile for people. I’ve realized nobody cares about how good you look anymore. It’s more about what’s happening on the inside. “I wish more people would talk about that, and I want to change that by being honest. I’m being open about my own struggles to let people know I’m not perfect at all…. If I can help anyone by sharing my story, then I’ll do that.”

Selena shared a photo on Instagram before the 13 Reasons Why premiere to share how “overwhelmed with pride and joy” she was, according to the Huffington Post.

The singer and actress was an executive producer on the 13-episode Netflix project and seemed to find her dream cast in Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker, and Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]