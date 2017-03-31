New Trailer Park Boys With Robb Wells & John Paul Tremblay Huge Reveal [Spoiler]

Trailer Park Boys season 11 with Mike Smith as Bubbles, Robb Wells as Ricky and John Paul Tremblay as Julian was just released on Netflix. This season is simply full of surprises, including a huge reveal. It seems there is an unbelievable connection between Ricky and Mr. Lahey portrayed by John Dunsworth.

Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay, or Ricky and Julian as they are known on Trailer Park Boys are going through their usual pot growing plots going wrong, crazy arguments, and the hilarious accidents that always ensue while the guys try to get ahead.

Trailer Park Boys will of course also feature about the same average of 46 F-bombs per episode according to the Huffington Post, 75 percent of which are courtesy of Robb Wells as Ricky. The colorful language is flying again in season 11.

John Paul Tremblay’s character Julian seems to be trying to distance himself from Robb Wells’ Ricky and Mike Smith’s Bubbles in the first few episodes of Trailer Park Boys Season 11. Julian is going to get pulled back in, though, as the season progresses.

Mike Smith as Bubbles continues to be the voice of common sense that no one on Trailer Park Boys seems to hear until it is too late. Even Bubbles can’t fix the trauma Rick goes through this season, even with superglue, spoilers are coming.

Trailer Park Boys season 11 episode 4 has a huge surprise that will send shockwaves and shivers through the Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay fans base. It’s a real shocker. Spoilers will appear below, but first, there is some really good news for sports fans.

Trailer Park Boys season 11 with Robb Wells, Mike Smith and John Paul Tremblay will feature a guest appearance by NHL star Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche hockey team. Mile High Sports quotes Nathan MacKinnon, who is excited about his acting debut.

“All those guys are from my hometown, so you’re a little star-struck being out there. They came to Denver. I met them a couple years ago after their comedy show they did. They invited me out to do a cameo. I think it’s funny. Honestly, I haven’t even seen it yet, which is a little scary. I’m hoping it looks okay. I’m hoping I did a good job.”

See Trailer Park Boys Spoilers Below

Warning Trailer Park Boys Spoilers With Rob Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Smith Ahead

Robb Wells is going for an Academy Award with his response to one of those habitual Trailer Park Boys accidents. Early in the season, Motel finds a handgun and Robb Wells as Ricky attempts to retrieve it, he gets shot right in the genitals. Rick suffers through most of the season with various slapstick style problems.

John Paul Tremblay as Julian and Mike Smith as Bubbles console Robb Wells’ Ricky after the shock of his life. It’s a bit rough on Ricky when Jim Lahey, his arch nemesis on Trailer Park Boys confesses that he is really Ricky’s father.

Robb Wells and John Dunsworth as Ricky and Mr. Lahey actually start to bond. Then Julian and Bubbles try to determine if Lahey’s paternity claim is true. It seems suspicious, and it appears improbable. The science is shaky and their grasp of it far worse. Keep watching. No one wants to spoil the season completely.

The Trailer Park Boys season 11 with Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Smith can now be viewed on Netflix.

