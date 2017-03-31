Watch Sri Lanka Cricket Vs. Bangladesh Live Stream: 3rd ODI, Start Time, Preview

The Bangladesh national cricket team can wrap up their first trophy since September of last year in match that will live stream against Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International of their ODI series in Colombo on Saturday. The last time the Tigers secured a series victory in any format came against Afghanistan, but the last time they defeated one of the Test-playing nations came in a whitewash of Zimbabwe in November of 2015.

But a win on Saturday would give Bangladesh a 2-0 series clincher after the second ODI of the set was washed out before a ball was bowled in the second innings, causing a no-result in that game. In fact, Bangladesh may have dodged a bullet, because Sri Lanka posted an imposing 311 in the first innings, behind a maiden ODI ton from Kusal Mendis.

No national cricket team had ever recovered to chase down a 300-plus ODI total in Sri Lanka. Now Sri Lanka must pull out a win in Saturday to work a draw in the ODI series.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third and final Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, April 1. For fans in Bangladesh, that start time will be 10 a.m.

Cricket fans in the United States, however, will see the live stream get underway the previous night, at midnight Eastern Daylight Time, 9 p.m. Pacific on Friday, March 31.

Watch highlights of Sri Lanka’s dramatic, if ultimate meaningless, first innings in the second ODI by viewing the video below.

Though Sri Lanka posted what appeared to be an insurmountable total in their second ODI innings, Bangladesh ended with momentum on their side as pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed a hat-trick in the final over and four wickets in total, as the Tigers bowled out their hosts.

Gazi TV will live stream the third and final Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match of the three-match series at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only.

For viewers in Sri Lanka, a live stream of the third ODI against Bangladesh will be made available by the state-owned Channel Eye TV web site, which may be accessed by clicking on this link.

In India, cricket fans can catch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh live stream via SonyLiv, by clicking on this link.

The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh third ODI cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Certain promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Wednesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first ODU cricket match. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet, however, would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh third and series-deciding ODI match will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package.

[Featured Image By Eranga Jayawardena/AP Images]