‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: ‘Darker’ And Moving Into ‘Breaking Bad’ Territory

If you feel that television hasn’t been quite the same since Breaking Bad ended, it’s almost time for Season 3 of Better Call Saul which will be veering into extremely dark territory and merging, in a sense, with Breaking Bad. For those who have somehow missed out on Better Call Saul, this show is about the life of Walter White’s lawyer, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk. On a comparative timescale, the events occurring on Better Call Saul are taking place roughly five years before Walter White’s blue meth empire takes off in Breaking Bad.

While there have been dealings with some unsavory characters on previous seasons of Better Call Saul, it has mainly been much more innocent on the whole than Breaking Bad. This is apparently set to change in Better Call Saul during Season 3, according to Vince Gilligan.

“Things get quite a bit darker in Season 3, more Breaking Bad-like. We didn’t set out for that to happen, it came to us organically.”

As things have been fairly nice so far on Better Call Saul, will Season 3 see Jimmy McGill finally become Saul Goodman, famed for his work in trying to steer Walter White away from trouble in Breaking Bad? Variety report that Bob Odenkirk has confirmed that this new season of Better Call Saul will see a shift in his character which will move more from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

“There’s a big movement into the character of Saul Goodman. This is the first time he presents himself as Saul Goodman, which is actually kind of fun. There’s more of an internal movement of this really sweet character, Jimmy McGill, who kind of shuts himself down and does some very callous things that are very Saul Goodman-like. It’s just sad. It made me feel bad.”

One question that many Breaking Bad fans have been asking is whether Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, will appear on Season 3 of Better Call Saul. We know that in January Giancarlo Esposito teased fans on a Twitter post by telling them that the rise of Gus was coming. With this, he included a new promo for Season 3 of Better Call Saul which was cleverly created as a promotional video for Los Pollos Hermanos, as the Inquisitr reported.

Why was @BryanCranston on set of #BetterCallSaul? Go behind the scene of Season 3 now. https://t.co/3BeRtqtLpE pic.twitter.com/88yINAYsQt — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 28, 2017

Bob Odenkirk has finally confirmed that audiences will be able to see Breaking Bad‘s Gus Fring on Season 3 of Better Call Saul, and they won’t be disappointed as Gus, like Saul, will theoretically just be starting out.

“We’re going to see a lot of Gus Fring as he builds his drug empire. Dominoes start to topple at the end of Season 3. Season 4, if there is one, should be a rollercoaster ride.”

Better Call Saul‘s co-creator Peter Gould maintains that Gus Fring will bring a whole new feel to Better Call Saul and says that while he isn’t the big drug kingpin he was on Breaking Bad, he is nevertheless still Gus.

“Gus Fring brings a whole world with him. He makes the story much bigger in a certain way. It’s been fascinating to see Giancarlo Esposito recreate Gus. It’s very subtle and what Giancarlo does is brilliant. He’s not exactly who he was on Breaking Bad. Close, but not exactly.”

What did Peter Gould think of the shift in tone from Better Call Saul to Breaking Bad in terms of character change for Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman?

“Our lead is constantly shifting and changing as a person. His values are changing. Understanding where he is moment to moment is the biggest challenge we have. Once we understand his psychology and where he is as a person, figuring out the story is much, much easier.”

If you’re missing the action of Breaking Bad, be sure to watch the start of Season 3 of Better Call Saul when it kicks off on AMC on April 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]