Brad Pitt Weight Loss: Angelina Jolie Divorce Stressing Him Out?

In the wake of his pending divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s weight loss has been causing a lot of fans to worry about his health and well-being. So far, Pitt has been silent about his weight loss. There’s no telling if he’s losing weight for a new movie role or if the stress from all of the divorce and child custody drama is taking its toll on Brad.

It’s been suggested that maybe Brad Pitt has been slimming down to get ready for an upcoming movie role. However, a quick look at Pitt’s IMDb confirms that all of his upcoming projects aside from the World War Z sequel have Brad Pitt listed as the executive producer. Losing a noticeable amount of weight is not a requirement for behind-the-camera work and that has a lot of people wondering what might be the real reason Angelina Jolie’s soon-to-be ex-husband might be dropping a lot of weight.

Brad Pitt, is that you? https://t.co/yNv1salpfk — People Magazine (@people) March 31, 2017

People reported that Brad Pitt was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday as he arrived at his art studio. Remember that it’s already been reported that Pitt has taken up sculpting as his new extracurricular after the Angelina Jolie split. Apparently, working out has also become a favorite pastime because it was reported that Pitt’s weight loss is related to his intense and often workouts now that he has so much spare time.

“He’s healthy and much happier,” a source reportedly told People. “Things with his family have improved, all is being addressed privately, and it’s serving everyone in the family well.”

Gaunt Brad Pitt appears unrecognisable as he cuts slimmer frame after Angelina Jolie split https://t.co/UxE8Fc2hAx pic.twitter.com/wfKjay2DG0 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 31, 2017

Naturally, Radar Online also reported about Brad Pitt’s weight loss and they had a totally different take on why Angeline Jolie’s soon-to-be ex-husband looks like he’s wasting away. They claim that the Jolie-Pitt divorce and custody drama has weighed heavily on Brad Pitt, causing the formerly hunky actor to start dropping a shocking amount of weight.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure that it was him,” an onlooker told Radar. “He looked so thin.”

The source continued on, telling Radar that Brad Pitt “looked sick,” and also reportedly said of the star, “I was shocked at the sight of him really.”

“I thought that he looked really solemn. Also the way he was walking, he was kind of skulking, just an odd mysterious shuffling. It didn’t seem like he was happy, kind of down on his luck and upset.”

Typically it’s Angelina Jolie who has found herself to be the subject of weight loss rumors and worry that she is “scary thin.” In the early months of the Jolie-Pitt divorce filing, plenty of outlets reported that Jolie was looking like she lost a few pounds herself. However, Angelina looked happy and healthy at her recent press tour stop in Cambodia where she paraded all six of the Jolie-Pitt children. This time around, it’s Brad Pitt’s weight loss that has a lot of his fans worried.

Gaunt Brad Pitt looks a shadow of his former self in shock new pictures https://t.co/etZBVE8ycc pic.twitter.com/W2u37C9kdB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 30, 2017

It was reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were actually in Cambodia at the same time. There were also recent reports that Brad and Angelina have been sneaking around with secret family visits and that Brad has been spending more and more time with all of his family. However, Gossip Cop debunked those rumors, reporting that Brad was not in Cambodia with Angelina Jolie and the kids.

Whether you believe reports that Brad Pitt’s weight loss is stress-induced because of the Angelina Jolie divorce or that he’s been binge exercising, the former hunk’s skeletal frame is concerning. Fans want the old Brad Pitt back and many are worried that all of the recent drama in his life might really be affecting his health.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Stringer/Getty Images]