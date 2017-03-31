Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: ‘Global Leader’ Meghan Is Princess Material

If Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry, Markle will be a real-life princess, but the Suits star wouldn’t have to call on her acting skills to fill the role of royal princess. According to the Mirror, Markle is already considered to be fit for the role of “global leader” and she’s in company with some very impressive women of note.

Meghan joined the former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, poet Fatima Bhutton, and women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul at a photoshoot as part of the One Young World forum in Canada last September. Markle was invited to the forum because of her position as UN Women Advocate for Women’s Leadership and Political Participation, and her work as one of World Vision’s global ambassadors.

Markle has earned every bit of the international respect shown by the invitation, but as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan is in the limelight more than most of her colleagues at the gathering. Despite the intense scrutiny that she’s under, Meghan exemplifies the princess quality she will need if she and Prince Harry finally take the next step in their relationship by announcing their engagement.

The Telegraph wrote that in an interview with Vanity Fair for its latest edition, Markle emphasized the work of the organization and the other 1,300 delegates and kept the focus away from her personal life. In Meghan’s view, the participants’ dedication to addressing human rights violations, environmental crises, gender equality issues, discrimination, and injustice is far more important than an actress marrying a prince.

“The energy is palpable and to be able to be part of that is an honour.”

Markle had no hesitation in accepting the invitation to the gathering. On her lifestyle blog, The Tig, she wrote about how it felt to be invited to the international event.

“When I was asked to be a Counsellor at One Young World my response was a resounding yes.”

There’s no conflict for Meghan when it comes to the sometimes tricky balancing act of managing her humanitarian work along with her Suits job. It isn’t always easy to take her vacation time to visit a scene of world tragedy, roll up her sleeves, and do whatever is needed, but Markle isn’t looking for life to be easy.

Meghan really does want to make a difference in the world, and her conscience won’t let her ignore the problems in favor of a more enjoyable experience.

“While my life shifts from refugee camps to red carpets, I choose them both because these worlds can, in fact, co-exist. And, for me, they must.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Markle’s best friend, Lindsay Roth, described the woman who may one day make the transition from Prince Harry’s girlfriend to Prince Harry’s wife. Roth said that Meghan, who is known as Meg to Prince Harry and close friends, is “generous and supportive,” very much like her possible future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Meghan’s BFF also explained that despite Markle’s recent “notoriety,” she hasn’t changed. Meghan, who may one day rub shoulders with Queen Elizabeth and literally live in a palace, has “the same values and priorities” she’s always had and is as “selfless” as ever.

“We should all strive to handle the ups and downs of our lives as gracefully, smartly, elegantly, positively, realistically, and graciously as Meg has.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do become husband and wife, Meghan’s title will suit her character. According to This Insider, Markle will be Her Royal Highness, Princess Henry of Wales, although her workaday title would most likely be Duchess of Sussex. Queen Elizabeth traditionally bestows a Duchy and the title of Duke on royal princes at the time of his marriage.

