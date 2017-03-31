April The Giraffe Live Cam Down? How To Watch Animal Adventure Park Birth

April the giraffe is getting ready to give birth to her fourth calf, and some people are having trouble with the live cam feed on YouTube. If you’ve been watching April at Animal Adventure Park for the past several weeks, you were probably really excited to hear that the zoo expects her to go into labor over the next 24 hours. That also probably means that you’ve been superglued to your computer screen — and you may have noticed some connectivity issues or a slower-than-usual video.

With over 240,000 people watching the live giraffe cam on YouTube today, a little bit of a lag is to be expected. In fact, as this article was being written, the live feed went offline a couple of times. So, what can you do if you’re watching April the giraffe and the live feed stops working?

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

For starters, it’s going to be a day (or two) of craziness. That means everyone is going to need a lot of patience. Make sure that you are watching the correct live feed directly from Animal Adventure Park. You can get there by visiting the April The Giraffe website and following the link that says, “Watch The Giraffe Cam.”

If your YouTube feed starts to slow or get fuzzy, you can try refreshing the page. However, it may fix itself in just a couple of minutes, and you should be back in business if you hang in there. Take the opportunity to grab a cold beverage or give yourself a potty break. Most importantly, take deep breaths.

If for some reason the feed goes out altogether, many are hoping that the zoo will switch gears and do a Facebook Live broadcast if April goes into labor during an outage. Just in case this happens, it’s very important that you’re following Animal Adventure Park on Facebook so that you don’t miss a beat. Although April isn’t in active labor yet, the process will happen rather quickly. Giraffes are only in labor for about 20 to 30 minutes, so once it’s go-time, that’s it!

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

April the giraffe is set to go into labor any time now. The vet has confirmed that she is showing all signs of pre-labor, and Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch is confident that we’ll see a giraffe calf either later today or tomorrow. This morning’s Facebook update was very exciting and provided fans with the news they’ve been waiting weeks to hear.

“The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr. Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition. This is what we have all been waiting for!”

Here are some additional things to keep in mind as the evening progresses. Giraffes give birth standing up. That means, at any point in time, April could widen her stance, life her tail, and start pushing out her calf. The calf will be born hooves-first, which is completely normal and shouldn’t be cause for concern (even if it will look a little freaky). A pregnant giraffe is most likely to give birth pre-dawn. That means that all of you early birds might get a super special treat in the wee hours of the morning.

Animal Adventure Park will continue updating the public as things progress with April. Once they confirm that April the giraffe is in active labor, they will relay that information to the public. Keep your eyes on the live feed over the next 24 hours, folks. Jordan says that it’s really going to happen this time! We are wishing April a healthy delivery!

[Featured Image by Animal Adventure Park/Instagram]