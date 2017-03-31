White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Wrong On Uranium And Hillary Clinton

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been side-stepping questions about the Trump-Russia scandal and disgraced Michael Flynn all week. His subject of choice when deflecting is Hillary Clinton. In today’s White House press briefing, Sean Spicer deflected from Michael Flynn and the Trump-Russia scandal by referring to Hillary Clinton and an allegation that she sold America’s uranium to Russia.

The Hillary Clinton uranium allegation is a frequent claim made by the Trump Administration. The Inquisitr has already fact-checked the Hillary Clinton uranium allegation as false, after the Washington Post gave Trump four Pinocchio’s on the same claim just last month. Snopes has also debunked the Hillary Clinton uranium allegation as patently false.

Despite this, the White House keeps repeating this false allegation.

CNBC reports on today’s briefing at the White House, noting that when asked about Michael Flynn, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the president believes Flynn should “testify and do what he has to do to get the story out.” This, after the Wall Street Journal reported last night that disgraced former Cabinet member Michael Flynn had offered to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee and the House Intelligence Committee in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has said they are not interested in any kind of a deal at this time, according to a tweet from an NBC News anchor this morning.

BREAKING SENATE INTEL: SSCI has let Flynn know they're "not receptive" to his immunity request "at this time," @KenDilanianNBC & I report — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 31, 2017

The House Intelligence Committee has not responded to Flynn’s offer of a deal at the time of press.

CNBC reports that when Sean Spicer was asked about whether he thought Flynn should testify, he replied that he was not in the business of giving legal advice. He also noted the White House isn’t worried. After criticizing reporters all week for not having good sources, Sean Spicer then attacked Hillary Clinton by bringing up the old allegation of a uranium sale to Russia.

He did not offer proof of his claims, nor did he say where his information was sourced from.

Spicer says "if we really want to talk about…Russia", we should look at Hillary, who sold off Uranium Actually, 9 agencies approved it. pic.twitter.com/tiJkj5mvE7 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 31, 2017

As the Inquisitr noted last month, the allegations of a sale of uranium by Hillary Clinton personally have been discussed at length in the book Clinton Cash by Peter Schweizer. There are connections between the Clinton Foundation and their investors on a uranium deal — a deal that required, and received, approval from the State Department.

The deal also required and received approval from nine other government agencies.

The suggestion from the Trump Administration has always been that Hillary Clinton managed this sale herself and that it is illegal. But neither of those suggestions or implications is true.

It wasn’t the only claim White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made of Hillary Clinton this week.

When asked about the Trump-Russia scandal earlier this week, he then deflected to her again, saying, without evidence or sourcing his information, “I think there’s probably more evidence that CNN colluded with the Clinton campaign to give her debate questions than Trump campaign gave any kind of collusion.”

WELL PLAYED SPICEY SPICER BLASTS CNN FOR COLLUDING WITH HILLARY…#FreedomCaucus #ahcapic.twitter.com/hW5YdNzZ4C — Journalism Is Dead (@TheDailyBail) March 23, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been having some problems with female reporters this week as well. He told April Ryan to stop shaking her head, sending shock waves across the Twittersphere with anyone watching. He also criticized Politico reporter Tara Palmeri when she revealed information he didn’t like. The Washington Post states in a separate report that Sean Spicer called Tara Palmeri “an idiot with no real sources.”

Sean Spicer has not provided any sources for his deflections to Hillary Clinton this week. However, his constant deflections to Hillary are not exclusive to this week and have not gone unnoticed by the Twittersphere.

Journalist: "Today, news broke that Manafort worked for Putin." Spicer: "But Hillary is Hillarying and Hillary did Hillary things and Hill — ????????‍♀️ (@bitchyologist) March 22, 2017

In light of all of this, Hillary Clinton was talking about Sean Spicer this week in return. She has not addressed the uranium allegations or the notion that she colluded with CNN. Fortune Magazine reports that she did, however, address how Sean Spicer treated women this week.

Speaking at the Professional Business Women of California summit in San Francisco on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton referred to “indignities” women in the work place experience for “simply doing their jobs.”

She specifically referred to the heated exchanged between Sean Spicer and April Ryan, in which Ryan was chastised for shaking her head. Sean Spicer also kept cutting off April Ryan and told her to report facts.

ICYMI: The exchange between Sean Spicer and April Ryan that got the internet talking. We're still in disbelief: https://t.co/6wpvCzi95e pic.twitter.com/dNpWDoNKKx — ESSENCE (@Essence) March 30, 2017

Hillary Clinton defended April Ryan this Tuesday.

“April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity, was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room when she was patronized and cut off trying to ask a question.”

Hillary Clinton wasn’t the only deflection for Sean Spicer in today’s briefing. The Huffington Post reports that Sean Spicer also “peddled a conspiracy theory” about Evelyn Farkas, who worked as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia until 2015.

Hi-I didn't give anybody anything except advice re.Russia info op vUSA.I was out of govt,had nothing 2 give, wanted Congress2 ask4facts — EvelynFarkas (@EvelynNFarkas) March 30, 2017

Amen, Brother. Who benefits from this fake news? R-U – S – S – I –A. @hardball https://t.co/uewhz3PW8q — EvelynFarkas (@EvelynNFarkas) March 31, 2017

Sean Spicer today suggested that she had a role in the wiretapping or surveillance of Donald Trump. Evelyn Farkas tweeted a response to Spicer already, saying this is not true, calling Spicer’s claims “fake news.”

