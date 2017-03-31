Blac Chyna Reality Show Rumors Swirl After She Gets Work Permits For Her Kids

Blac Chyna has found herself in the middle of a lot of Kardashian drama lately, which is why she might be considering a reality TV show of her own starring herself her her kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Chyna was spotted leaving a government building on Thursday, sparking rumors that she was filing for child support from baby daddy Tyga, but it turns out that wasn’t the case at all.

It turns out that the Chyna sighting was explained as the former stripper-turned-businesswoman signing her kids up for work permits, according to TMZ. After all, she’s the mother of a Kardashian now, and living their lives in front of the cameras is what the Kardashians are all about.

Now that Blac Chyna is getting the kids camera-ready, some are betting that she’s about to make a move to obtain her own reality show. Chyna is reportedly making a few appearances this season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but they are short and only when Dream is featured. There is also the issue of her show Rob & Chyna, which likely will be canceled completely if she doesn’t end up reconciling with Rob.

Given the recent drama where Blac Chyna went off on Snapchat about Tyga not paying child support and then accusing Tyga and Rob Kardashian of ganging up on her to spread lies, it looks like she probably won’t be mending fences with Rob — or with Tyga for that matter. She claims that Tyga was telling people, including Rob, that she wanted to get back together with him. Apparently, that couldn’t be further from the truth. In her recent Snapchat rant, Blac Chyna pointed out that she has way more money in the bank than Tyga — and he doesn’t even pay child support.

There is also the case of the Kardashian name change drama. When Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were still on semi-decent terms, she applied for a trademark on the name “Angela Renee Kardashian.” It didn’t take long for Kris Jenner’s lawyers to end that idea, claiming that allowing Blac Chyna to use the Kardashian name for marketing would hurt their brand. Chyna vented that they wouldn’t be able to stop her once she married Rob, but again, it looks like a reconciliation with Rob won’t be happening. Now, Chyna needs to make plans beyond what the Kardashian family can control.

Now that King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, ages 4 and 4 months respectively, have work permits, they can be paid for their TV appearances, including any cameos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and whatever spinoffs they dream up next. It also means that Blac Chyna’s kids can be paid to appear on their own reality show, something that Hollywood Life reports as being a huge possibility.

No matter how you feel about Blac Chyna, and a lot of people think she is the queen of golddiggers after the latest debacle with Rob Kardashian, she is a shrewd businesswoman. While she may have attempted to cash in on the Kardashian name and even gets to raise one as her own, there’s no way she’ll want to let the Kardashian family have control over her coins. That means there is probably a Blac Chyna spinoff coming to a network near you and after obtaining work permits, don’t be surprised if the show centers around Chyna and her two children.

If a Blac Chyna reality show featuring King Cairo and Dream Kardashian does become a reality, would you want to watch it?

