Death Penalty Likely For Keith Lambing: Charged With Rape, Death Of Young Boy

Warning: Disturbing and graphic material within this article

It has been reported that the death penalty is likely for Keith Lambing, who has been charged with the rape and death of a young boy from Butler, Pennsylvania, Fox News reports.

Keith Lambing was found hiding in an abandoned home after he was the target of a homicide against a 4-year-old boy. It was revealed that Lambing brutally raped the boy until he bled to death.

The little boy was his girlfriend’s son, and it was reported that the he was alone with Lambing when the crime occurred. The child was said to have bruises all over his body, a burned hand, and was raped.

Boy, 4, 'raped to death by mum's boyfriend' https://t.co/ldBjU0LTHj — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) March 31, 2017

Lambing’s mother is also being accused of helping Lambing hide from officers. Kristen Herold was charged with child endangerment and hindering apprehension. The police were led to an abandoned house after receiving a tip of Lambing’s whereabouts, where they located him and transported him to Butler County Prison.

Police Lt. Matthew Pearson revealed that Lambing also had warrants out for his arrest for unrelated crimes and did not attend his burglary hearing the day before the boy’s death.

The report revealed that McKenzie Peters, the mother of the little boy, may also be charged for the death of her child. According to CBS Pittsburgh, Lambing, Peters, and the little boy were living at a Super 8 hotel. On the day the boy died, Lambing was said to be alone with the child at the hotel while Peters was at work.

That day, Lambing contacted his mother and said that Bentley needed medical attention. Herold picked them up and attempted to take Bentley to his biological father’s home, but when he slipped out of consciousness, she contacted emergency services. The little boy was said to have been bleeding profusely from his rectum.

An emergency crew took Bentley to Butler Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

It was alleged that the severe burn found on the little boy’s hand occurred a few days prior to his death while in the care of Lambing. Medical attention was not given to the little boy for the burn. Further, their room had evidence of drug paraphernalia and drugs.

Lambing is being charged with criminal homicide, rape of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault.

Herold stood trial on Thursday for her charges, which include recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, and hindering apprehension. However, her attorney, Al Lindsay, denied that she did not get help for the child in a timely manner.

“I think what the evidence shows is as soon as she saw this was serious, she called 911. I don’t see how that turns into a recklessly endangering, that’s what anyone would have done. There’s no evidence that there was anything this serious before. He was bleeding, put him in the car, takes two or three minutes, she makes the call.”

Herold’s attorney fought for a bond reduction, but the district attorney, Richard Goldinger, did not feel that she deserved it.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger seek the death penalty. IS THE DEATH PENALTY IMMORAL?https://t.co/c0VpRrAN8p — USA Daily Review (@usadailyreview) March 31, 2017

“We think she’s a flight risk. Knowing what she’s facing, we’re concerned she’s going to flee the community. So, we know where she is right now, and quite frankly, she may be safer where she’s at right now.”

WTAE reports that Mackenzie Peters was officially charged with child endangerment on Thursday morning, but would not comment as she left the courtroom. Until the preliminary hearing, she remains free, according to attorney Joe Kecskemethy.

“Nobody in this matter understands the need for accountability for the loss of her son more than she does, so she’s going to proceed with the defense of the case, of course, but she wants to be sure that the outcome provides for the safety of the community and the accountability for the crime.”

This case is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

[Featured Image by Ted S. Warren/AP Images]