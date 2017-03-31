‘American Horror Story’: Cast Spills Details on Season 7 and Season 8

American Horror Story fans have the themes of two new seasons to speculate about after being kept entirely in the dark in the months leading up to AHS; Roanoke last year.

In order to whet our appetites for what may be coming, the makers and stars of the American Horror Story franchise dropped by PaleyFest in Los Angeles last week to drop some details on Season 7 and Season 8.

As Inquisitr previously reported, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, AHS creator Ryan Murphy announced the surprising theme of American Horror Story Season 7 — the 2016 election.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.”

And will President Trump make an appearance?

“Maybe,” Murphy said.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Murphy didn’t attend the PaleyFest panel, but executive producer Tim Minear did, and he provided a little insight into how the unusual American Horror Story Season 7 election theme was chosen.

“At the beginning of every season, in order to secure the tax benefit, you have to give a synopsis of what you’re doing,” Minear said. “That was not okay with Ryan, but we had to give them something, so we made up this completely batsh–t thing for those two paragraphs and the funny thing is, we’re doing it this year.”

So far, the only two American Horror Story regulars to be confirmed for Season 7 are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. No information has been released about the characters they will play, but Murphy has said that Trump and his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, would not appear as characters — leaving the possibility they could appear in news footage — so neither actor will be doing Trump or Clinton impersonations. And at the PaleyFest panel, a fan theorized that Paulson may play a member of the media, but executive producer Brad Falchuk torpedoed that idea.

“Sarah’s parts have not been written intentionally about the media,” he said.

Adding to the intrigue, however, is Deadline‘s report this week that actor-comedian Billy Eichner had been cast as Paulson’s close confident, a character who mostly wears colorful tank tops.

As for American Horror Story Season 8, Murphy told Vanity Fair in October that he already knew his theme for the season.

“It’s not going to be next season,” he said.

“But we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre.”

“There will be characters from Murder House and characters from Coven together. I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in. So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird.”

At the American Horror Story PaleyFest panel, Vanity Fair also reported that someone asked the actors what characters from AHS they’d most like to revisit, which fed into some Season 8 speculation.

For example, Paulson is apparently missing her character from Coven.

“Probably Cordelia,” she answered. “We only got to see her just getting her powers. I just would like to know if the power might have been something that kind of changed her.”

She then paused and coyly said to the crowd, “Maybe we’ll get to see that.”

Meanwhile, Denis O’Hare said he wanted to revisit, Larry, his character from Murder House to spring him out of jail. He also said he’d like to play his Coven character Spalding and his son again.

“I think he’ll be a good father,” he quipped.

And on the PaleyFest red carpet, Paulson had more American Horror Story Season 8 speculation for TV Guide.

“Ryan comes up with ideas and you’re either in it or you ain’t,” she said. “So I hope I am because I have two characters that I played — one in Murder House and one in Coven — and I loved playing them both. I spent more time playing Cordelia than I did Billie Dean, but I would love to revisit both of them. And I would love it if they could be in a scene together.”

What do you think about American Horror Story Season 7 and Season 8. Which theme intrigues you more?

American Horror Story Season 7 returns to FX later this year.

