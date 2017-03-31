Mama June Weight-Loss Pictures: June’s 300-LB Weight Loss Finally Shown In Full

Mama June is finally showing off her 300-pound weight loss, with pictures and video showing the reality star’s full and shocking transformation after weeks of build-up to this moment.

June Shannon has been putting her weight-loss journey on display for all of America to see, with her efforts to lose weight chronicled in a seven-part reality series on WEtv titled Mama June: From Not to Hot. The big reveal of Mama June’s weight loss has been drawn out over the length of the series, with viewers seeing only a bit at a time.

But viewers will now be able to see the end-result of Mama June’s weight loss, revealed in the Friday, March 31, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. Previews of the episode — the final one in the series — showed Mama June undergoing surgery to remove loose skin after she had dropped more than 100 pounds, and finally revealing her weight loss to family members after her surgery.

“Today’s the big day. Mama’s been gone for three weeks and she’s coming home from California,” her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said in a preview of the episode (via People magazine). “They wouldn’t let her come home until they could make sure that she wouldn’t have no nerve damage.”

The reveal of Mama June’s weight loss caused the family members’ jaws to drop.

“Her double chin is gone, her bat wings are gone. She’s going to look like a completely different person,” Pumpkin says.

There has been quite a bit of build-up to the final episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, and WEtv had plenty of marketing to promote the big reveal of Mama June’s weight loss pictures. The network shared pictures of what Mama June looked like before the journey started, when she weighed a reported 460 pounds.

There have been plenty of pictures of Mama June’s weight-loss progress along the way, showing her rapidly slimming figure that left large amounts of loose skin underneath her neck and arms.

Mama June is far from the first reality star to undergo a dramatic transformation: https://t.co/3GpSg6LAa7 pic.twitter.com/n0Fz7Hmv1O — E! News (@enews) March 31, 2017

Though the show has generated big ratings for WEtv, the rapid weight loss have also stirred some doubts for Mama June. In previews of the final episode, she worried what would happen if the weight-loss surgery and subsequent surgery to remove loose skin didn’t go well. The premise of the show was that Mama June was losing weight so she could show off her new physique at ex-husband Sugar Bear’s wedding, but June said there would be no way to hide the results if the surgeries went wrong.

See #MamaJune wrapped up ‘like a Christmas tree’ after skin-removal surgery in an exclusive clip of #FromNotToHot https://t.co/9aFlXFqTqb pic.twitter.com/CTi1PdkE02 — People Magazine (@people) March 30, 2017

“I’m really nervous about my next surgery. Am I going to be able to open my mouth to eat, to talk? It’s my face,” she said (via Cosmopolitan). “If something goes wrong, it isn’t like I can hide it. Then there’s going to be no photo shoot or me going to [my ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s] wedding.”

But fans of the series looking to see the final pictures of Mama June’s weight loss will still have to wait for the end of the episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, apparently. While WEtv has shown plenty of photos of June Shannon before surgery, the final reveal was saved until the end of the episode, which is set to air at 10 p.m. ET. You can check back here after the episode for a gallery of Mama June’s weight loss pictures.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WEtv]