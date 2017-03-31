Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Are Taking The Next Step, Is A Spinoff Coming?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are ready to take the next step in their relationship. However, unfortunately for many fans, that does not mean that the Vanderpump Rules couple is tying the knot.

While Tom Sandoval hinted that an engagement could be coming soon during the recently aired finale episode of Season 5, Ariana Madix has made it clear on multiple occasions that she isn’t yet sold on the idea of marriage — nor does she want any children. Instead, the SUR Restaurant bartender is hoping to soon buy a home with her reality boyfriend.

“Most of our friends have moved into bigger and better apartments with bigger and bigger rents to pay,” Ariana Madix explained during an interview with The Daily Dish. “We’re trying to keep that rent small, so we’ve been saving.”

Currently Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are living in a “relatively inexpensive rent-controlled apartment,” but when it comes to their future, they hope to move into something bigger that they can make their own.

A post shared by Ariana Madix (@ariana252525) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

While Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have made a decent living working at SUR Restaurant and appearing on Vanderpump Rules, they aren’t quite ready to take the jump when it comes to signing up for a mortgage. Instead, they are focused on getting their finances in order and saving their money.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we have our ducks in a row,” Ariana Madix said.

“I like lots of different kinds of houses. I really like craftsmen style. Having a front porch to me is so cool. I love those homes that have a stained glass window in the front door. I’m all about that curb appeal. I love hardwood floors,” Ariana Madix continued. “I want something that is updated on the important stuff, like plumbing, windows, things like that, but maybe a little bit of a fixer upper because Tom and I would love to be able to put our own stamp on things.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been dating one another since the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 2 and about one year later, they decided to move in together. Since then, fans have been pulling for a Vanderpump Rules wedding but thus far, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the happy couple.

That said, Ariana Madix did suggest another great idea: a spinoff.

“We should totally have a home improvement show,” Ariana Madix explained. “First of all, we would fight a lot on which things to pick. Eventually, it would all get done, and I think that would be dope.”

A post shared by Ariana Madix (@ariana252525) on Oct 1, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval continue to share their relationship with fans online and when it comes to a possible spinoff, many fans would certainly be interested. However, at this point, there doesn’t appear to be any firm plans for Madix and Sandoval to move on to a series of their own.

Although Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval may have to wait for their potential home renovation series, fans of the show will be excited to hear that their co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, reportedly began filming a spinoff series in her hometown in Kentucky several months ago.

According to a TMZ report, Taylor and Cartwright’s alleged show will begin airing this summer on Bravo TV.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and their co-stars, don’t miss the 3-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing next Monday night, April 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]