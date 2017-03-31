Duggar News: Josh Duggar Unrecognizable In New Image, Sparks Depression Rumors

In the line of fire during last two years, all the criticism seems to be getting to Josh Duggar. At a family outing, the eldest Duggar child, who made news recently for alleged misuse of an LA-based model’s images, clearly did not look his immaculate self courtesy weight gain and beard.

In an image posted to Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray, Josh is seen with daughter Meredith. The image shows fatigue on his face while also revealing Josh’s weight gain, which many termed ‘quick’ given that he was his leaner at sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding only five months ago. The image also raised questions whether Josh was on medication or battling depression, despite recent news of positive developments including wife Anna Duggar’s pregnancy.

The image, probably clicked during a road trip out of Arkansas (according to Noodles & Company, it doesn’t operate an eatery there) also reveals another No-No for the Duggars: beard. Duggar men usually do not sport beards (the sons-in-law are exempt). Josh Duggar’s beard could perhaps provide some much needed anonymity outdoor, but when looked at along with weight gain, it is suggestive of something more, as one user commented.

Mostly the Duggars don’t do facial hair, I really think the beard is symbolic of him trying to hide, avoid facing the world. And with the weight gain, one could think he’s traded one compulsion for another.

Josh first made news for wrong reasons in May 2015 when it was revealed he had misbehaved with minor girls during his teenage. Four of his victims were his sisters. Jill and Jessa Duggar were identified as two of the victims while identities of others were not revealed. Nearly two months after the scandal broke, TLC cancelled 19 Kids & Counting. Just a month after cancellation, word of Josh Duggar operating an Ashley Madison account leaked when hackers breached the online dating service’s servers.

After confessing to cheating on wife Anna, he entered a faith-based rehab. Subsequent to his return six months later, the Duggar family ensured that Josh remained out of public glare. However, he made news again last year when LA-based DJ Matthew McCarthy accused him of using his images as profile pictures on Ashley Madison and Twitter, causing damage to latter’s reputation, People reports.

Incidentally, Jinger Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo, who has always been seen with a beard ever since he met his wife, went clean as he joined the Duggar family on a road trip last weekend.

Our first time seeing baby Henry ???? A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Josh’s appearance has fueled speculation about his state of mind. In response to the image, some have suggested that the family’s approach to negative news surrounding him is not helping Josh. The Duggars believe depression can be tackled with religious therapy and not medication.

It’s unfortunate his parents didn’t reach out for the proper help and Michelle probably did what she was doing was right by leaving it up to JB,

” Like every other brainwashed fundie, he will keep his issues repressed until he can’t deal with it anymore and find a new destructive way to channel it,” another user commented.

The speculation about stress getting to him comes even as reports suggest Anna Duggar and subsequently Josh, could return to television. Additionally, word about his car lot got out last week suggesting things are looking up financially. More importantly, the couple also made news earlier this month after revealing they were going to become parents for the fifth time. Josh Duggar’s appearance however, belies the positive developments of the recent past.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]