Watch NCAA March Madness Final Four Live Stream: How To Watch Both Games Online

The NCAA March Madness Final Four is finally here, and fans can watch a live stream of both games in what is always one of the year’s biggest and most exciting events in any sport. This year, the surprising South Carolina Gamecocks face the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who will be making their first Final Four appearance in 20 trips to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

In the later game of the Final Four doubleheader on Saturday, last year’s NCAA Championship runners-up the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon started the season ranked fifth in the nation after a run to the Elite Eight in last year’s March Madness tournament. Keyed by versatile power forward Dillon Brooks, Oregon presents a potential match nightmare for the Tar Heels.

But North Carolina’s advantage on the offensive boards could negate Oregon’s multiple scoring threats.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the NCAA March Madness Final Four men’s basketball national semifinal games — North Carolina vs. Oregon and South Carolina vs. Gonzaga — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff for the first game, South Carolina vs. Gonzaga, is scheduled for 3:09 p.m. local time at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Because Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time, that 3:09 tipoff also applies to the Pacific Time Zone. The game gets underway at 6:09 Eastern Daylight Time.

Game Two of the Final Four, pitting North Carolina vs. Oregon, is set to start ay 5:49 p.m. local time and Pacific Time, 8:49 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To watch a preview of the NCAA Final Four matchups courtesy of USA Today, view the following video.

The Gamecocks, who come into the Final Four as a Number Seven seed in their regional, have not appeared in the NCAA March Madness tournament at all since 2004 — and had not won a tournament game since 1973 before their inspiring run to the Final Four in 2017.

The big question for South Carolina will be the energy levels of six-foot-five-inch guard Sindarius Thornwell, who has poured in at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 outings and has not failed to crack double figures in any game all season.

But Thornwell was down with “flu-like symptoms” on Thursday and missed the Gamecocks’ practice session in Arizona. He returned on Friday and declared himself “fine.”

South Carolina will need the 25.8 points that Thornwell has averaged throughout the March Madness tournament if their Cinderella story is to end with a shot at the national championship.

To watch a live stream of the both games in the NCAA March Madness Final Four, go to the NCAA.com March Madness site at this link. Or download the NCAA March Madness app for mobile devices and set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire.

Or to go directly to the live stream of each game separately, click on this link for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs showdown, and then when that game is complete, click on this link to watch a live stream of the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Oregon Ducks.

Both Final Four matchups will be televised by CBS TV, which means that an online live stream will also be carried by the CBS All Access service, which may be accessed at this link. CBS All Access charges a subscription fee of $5.99 per month, but also offers a one-week free trial, allowing fans to watch the NCAA Final Four live stream for free on Saturday.

A live audio stream of the NCAA March Madness Final Four doubleheader on Saturday is available from Westwood One Radio online at this link.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]