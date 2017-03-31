‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale Leaked Scene May Shock Fans [Video]

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for the season finale of The Walking Dead.

As the end of Season 7 of The Walking Dead looms ahead, set to air in two days with “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” plans culminating through the entire season will finally play out for better or for worse. What this means is that the tension will finally be released, but it also means fans will be saying goodbye to some favorite Walking Dead characters, as is often the case in a traditional season finale. It also means things will be forever changed for whoever remains in the aftermath.

What To Expect From The Walking Dead Season Finale

As the New York Times points out, The Walking Dead largely disappointed fans with last season’s finale, because they were never given some of the answers they felt showrunner Scott Gimple had promised. Season 7 is to be different in that respect, promises Gimple, adding that he’s sure The Walking Dead’s season finale will leave fans with an “incredibly satisfying” feeling as the show heads into its eighth season.

Even if Scott is being straight this time around, there seem to be far too many story arcs to leave every mystery solved or to lead every character to accomplish his/her goal in the 85-minute block set aside for the Walking Dead season finale. In short, fans should be prepared for a cliffhanger of some sort. Perhaps several.

While everything may not be resolved, the Walking Dead fandom may still be left satisfied by the beginning of the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), if Gimple and his writers have taken the road previously implied. Leading up to the season finale, everyone seemed to be preparing for that inevitable event. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his group were arming themselves and allying with other groups in the area, enlisting help from Jadis and Ezekiel, just to name a few.

People die in war and The Walking Dead loves to claim a few lives with each season finale, but fans may already have been clued in as to who will be lost by the episodes leading up to Sunday night’s finale. If recent events are good indications, fans are already prepared to lose Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), though there is the possibility that this might be a red herring and Sasha will pull a late-quarter save.

One of the biggest concerns was the big emotional one-on-one shared by Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), which seemed a little too much like a destined goodbye. Certainly, The Walking Dead won’t kill off Rick, but the same may not be true of Michonne.

A Crucial Scene From The Walking Dead Season Finale Spells Doom

Entertainment Weekly shared a short scene from the scheduled season finale of The Walking Dead, revealing a spine-chilling interaction between Negan and Sasha, served with a side of pancakes. As her captor serves her breakfast, Sasha learns that Negan has some truly evil plans for her and for those plotting against him. Sasha learns this, because the Walking Dead villain is only too proud to share his plot with her.

‘The Walking Dead’: Watch an NSFW exclusive scene from the season finale

“You are going to help me make sure that things get back on track today,” Negan tells Sasha in the season finale. “No one’s going to want to watch you die. I don’t want to see that. So you don’t have to. But someone does. Maybe a couple ofs, tops. But not you. And not most people. We are going to solve some s—!”

It seems clear that Rick and his coalition are walking into a trap and that some may end up dead before long, but this revelation suggests that some of Rick’s allies are not quite as straight as they seem to be. The question remains who will betray Rick in theWalking Dead season finale? Will it be Ezekiel and the Kingdom? Jadis and the junk people? Or some from his own camp?

The Walking Dead season finale, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” airs Sunday, April 2 on AMC.

