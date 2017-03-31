Alex Rodriguez Finally Comes Clean About Jennifer Lopez Romance

Alex Rodriguez is finally coming clean about his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

The former baseball star, known as A-Rod to his fans, appeared on The View, where he chatted about his new relationship with J.Lo. During the interview, he gushed about the former American Idol judge.

“We’re having a great time,” he said of Lopez. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Rodriguez added that she is also a huge Yankees fan due to the fact that she grew up in the Bronx.

“She just likes simple things. I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter,” he continued.

According to E! Online, the couple’s inner circle are really happy with how things are going between Lopez and A-Rod.

“Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match,” an insider said to E! Online. “He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat…She is different than other people he’s dated.”

As for Jennifer, it looks like her focus has been on finding a companion who is closer to her age and stage in life.

“Jennifer likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age,” the source added. “Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him…This very likely may turn into a relationship.”

Jennifer has previously been romantically linked to men who were significantly younger than her such as rapper Drake and dancer/choreographer Casper Smart. She was married to singer Marc Anthony, and they have two children together.

While Casper was Jennifer’s boyfriend for a long time, it looks like she and Drake were just “having fun” for a short time. In one of his more recent tracks, Drake revealed that he doesn’t even have her current phone number.

On the song, “Free Smoke,” he raps, “I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer and Alex aren’t really doing much to keep their budding romance under wraps.

The two were spotted giving some PDA on a golf cart recently. Eyewitnesses reported that they were seated close to one another as you’d expect a couple in a romantic relationship to.

“They looked comfortable with each other and were seen holding hands,” a source said to Entertainment Tonight. “They were waving to fans as they drove away on the golf cart.”

Is this the exact moment Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez first met? (Marc Anthony was there too!) https://t.co/lvKaZ56KTV pic.twitter.com/XhSUcd7Qwq — People Magazine (@people) March 9, 2017

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a selfie that Jennifer Lopez posted not too long ago, which showed Alex Rodriguez nuzzling on her ear. But she deleted it very quickly. Why so cagey, J.Lo?

As another Inquisitr article confirms, Jennifer Lopez has also met members of A-Rod’s family, which is leading some to believe that there could be wedding bells in the future.

Jennifer recently hung out with Alex’s sister, Susy Dunand, who posted a group selfie with Jennifer and another woman. What’s notable about this is that Dunand added the hashtag #miscuñis to the photo. Miscuñis means sister-in-law in Spanish.

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

[Featured Image by Kimberly White, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]