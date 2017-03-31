‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Dishes On Potential Friendship With Katie Maloney

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney went to war during Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but according to a new interview, they initially bonded over their ties to Utah.

Days before the two women are set to go head-to-head at the Season 5 reunion special, which was filmed last month in Los Angeles, Kent has opened up about what should have been a close-knit friendship with her co-star.

“Last year we had a few moments where we bonded over being from Utah, but obviously that didn’t last,” Lala Kent explained to The Daily Dish on March 30. “That was not a make or break of the friendship. It’s so weird. And she also wasn’t raised Mormon, which is the main culture and religion in that state. And so even [the fact] that we’re both raised in a Mormon state and neither of us were raised that way, that right there should bond you. That’s tough being in that environment and you being the outcast.”

Not only did Lala Kent and Katie Maloney not hit it off as friends, they became enemies ahead of filming on Season 5 and once the series began filming, Maloney took aim at her co-star when she claimed Kent was dating a married man.

As fans may recall, Lala Kent sparked rumors of a sugar daddy after she showed up to her job at SUR Restaurant in new Range Rover. A short time later, Stassi Schroeder claimed to be in the loop with Lala Kent’s boyfriend due to mutual acquaintances.

All the while, Lala Kent denied the allegations.

Continuing on about her childhood in Utah, Lala Kent revealed that she was a minority.

“It was weird when you would go to school with everyone that was Mormon because they just believe in completely different things,” she explained. “I gravitated towards the people that were in theater class and choir. And the arts were usually for people that weren’t religious in any way just because we have to say certain things that are in scripts and so those are the people that I gravitated towards.”

As fans may recall, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s feud spilled over onto her relationship with Scheana Marie during an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 when Scheana Marie informed Kent that she didn’t want to be seen chatting with her. According to the longtime reality star, she was concerned that even a short chat with Kent could result in her being cut from Maloney’s wedding. Then, after the wedding, Scheana Marie began spending time with Kent and during the reunion special last month, they shared several photos together on social media.

While Lala Kent’s relationship with her co-star appeared to cause tension between her and her co-stars, including Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Kent may be headed for a reconciliation with Katie Maloney. Although it is hard to say whether or not the two would ever be close, Kent previously teased that their relationship had taken an unexpected turn at the reunion.

As for Lala Kent’s possible return to Vanderpump Rules Season 6, she seems to be considering a return — despite having parted ways with the series midway through filming on Season 5.

“It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained to TooFab.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing this Monday night, April 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

