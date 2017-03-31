‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Resurrected For Easter!

General Hospital spoilers tease that the GH writers may be having a laugh when they bring back Julian Jerome (William deVry) from the dead. Not that anyone would mistake the Jerome mobster for a saint, but it seems the timing to resurrect Julian is, ironically (and a bit hilariously) at Easter. It seems that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may have a Good Friday and every day thereafter.

Sam Wants Closure

While it doesn’t seem that Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) cares if her dad, Julian, kicked the bucket or not, it’s clear to see that his supposed death is taking a toll on her mom, Alexis. General Hospital spoilers tell us Sam confronts Alexis on the Friday, March 31 episode of General Hospital about her drinking. As viewers saw, Alexis fell off the wagon in spectacular style but now regrets diving back into the bottle.

Sam decides they need to know the truth, one way or another, so Alexis doesn’t get mired down in grief and further wreck her life. General Hospital spoilers state that on Monday, April 3, Sam decides to get closure on her dad’s fate, then on Tuesday, April 4, Sam calls in Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) for an assist, according to General Hospital spoilers from TV Source.

Curtis Investigates

Curtis wisely chose to turn away from the PCPD and stick with the private investigation biz. That will put him operating with both Sam and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) say upcoming General Hospital spoilers. Sam will task Curtis with finding out her dad’s fate since all they found was a jacket, and not a body, after his fall from the bridge. It appears he was shot as blood was found, but that means little.

It will be into the next week when Curtis and Sam’s investigation bears fruit. On Monday, April 10, General Hospital spoilers predict Sam has information on Julian’s fate. Initially, Sam doesn’t seem inclined to share the results with her mother because Sam thinks Alexis is healthier away from Julian. Sam finally shares her suspicions with someone and confirms Julian is alive, as GH viewers have known all along.

Alexis Stunned

Other General Hospital spoilers for that same week state that on Tuesday, April 11, Alexis tries to put the pieces together. It’s not clear if she’s trying to piece together what happened to Julian the night he grappled with Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) and fell or if she’s trying to pick up the pieces of her life after accepting that Julian is dead. Either way, Alexis is due for a major life adjustment.

On Friday, April 14, it’s Easter in Port Charles and Jason and Sam take their kids to an Easter egg hunt. Looks like the town is celebrating the holiday and residents are out in force to partake of the ritual. But General Hospital spoilers for that day also say that Alexis is stunned. That leads to some speculation that Julian has risen from the dead – and of all days, it happens on Easter. GH writers are funny.

Has anyone seen this man from Port Charles, NY? Goes by Julian Jerome. Beloved & missed by many. ???? Hoping for his safe return. #Julexis #GH pic.twitter.com/hWFXbaLFxi — Kelly ☕️ (@IamKelly365) March 30, 2017

What’s Next For Julexis?

Alexis had a lot of regret after she read Julian’s letter, and she told Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) and Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) that she regretted Julian dying without her telling him she still loves him. So when Julian pops up alive and well, Alexis will get the second chance she wants. General Hospital spoilers say the two will reunite with a big bang – Nancy Lee Grahn teased an upcoming love scene.

Alexis portrayer Grahn posted on social media a couple of weeks ago, “Had a love scene and my boob got exposed to all of ABC network execs.”

General Hospital fans know the only person Alexis would fall in bed with is Julian so things look good for Julexis. As far as Alexis is concerned, Julian is risen from the dead and all his sins are washed away. Easter is a good time to redeem someone, but the timing is funny.

Looks like GH fans will only have to wait a couple of weeks for Julian’s resurrection and the Julexis reunion, according to these new General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images]