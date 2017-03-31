‘Grimm’ Season 7 Canceled, Season 6 Finale Sees Nick’s Final Battle [Spoilers]

Grimm Season 7 has been canceled by NBC. And, after six seasons, Grimm Nick (David Giuntoli) and his Scooby gang are going to say goodbye on Friday, March 31. “The End,” the final episode of Grimm, will see Nick’s final battle in which he has to defeat an invincible adversary, and according to reports, the closing chapter might end on a grim note.

NBC canceled Grimm Season 7 in August of last year, saying that in the 13-episode final season, it would take the full force of Nick and his allies to find a way to bring the peace. The events of the penultimate episode suggest that it will take more than the full force to stop the devil from destroying the world and taking away with him his child bride Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) and baby Kelly.

In Episode 12 of Grimm Season 6, “Zerstorer Shrugged,” Zerstorer walked in through the mirror to arrive in Portland with his staff. He did not waste much time to begin his game of death and destruction. The closing moments saw the devil killing Wu (Reggie Lee) and Hank (Russell Hornsby) using his staff.

And it looks like Hank and Wu might never wake up. In a sneak peek released for the final episode, “The End,” Nick can be seen unable to resurrect them using the stick, which might be the final piece that Zerstorer needs to get his staff to full power.

In a second sneak peek, he is seen telling Trubel (Jacqueline Toboni) that Hank and Wu are dead, adding that the stick is not working. He is unable to understand why Zerstorer did not kill him, although he killed everybody inside the precinct.

It might be because he wants the stick, as in one sneak peek, Diana is seen informing Nick and the gang that the stick tells Zerstorer all about him and his location, adding the devil wants the stick. The clip ends with the cabin door opening and Zerstorer walking inside with his staff. The power that the staff releases brings down all the men and women except Diana, who can be seen facing him with her eyes turning purple.

If not stopped, the invincible Zerstorer is capable of triggering apocalyptic events that may precipitate the end of the world. Moreover, Grimm Season 6 Episode 13 synopsis states that Nick must seek his ancestors’ strength to save the world from a terrifying end.

The synopsis also says that a rare potion may help the fight.

Nick faces off against his greatest foe yet as it seems no weapon can defeat him. At the Spice Shop, Monroe, Rosalee and Eve search for answers and stumble upon a rare potion that may help the fight. Elsewhere, Capt. Renard and Adalind try to keep Diana and baby Kelly safe as the threat has its eyes set on the children.

In a sneak peek, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner) and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) can be seen poring over books to find a way to the stop the dark force.

Monroe is seen saying, “when the beast appears invincible and death the only fate to those who fight it, only the strength of one’s blood can overcome the great evil and destroy the destroyer.”

Rosalee seems to know about the potion, which is made using the blood of three opposing forces — a Grimm, a Hexenbiest, and a Wesen. The clip ends with Monroe saying, “Dude, we’re taking you down.”

Speaking of the Grimm final episode, David Giuntoli tells TV Line that Nick is “solely vengeful” in the final episode, adding that there is nothing strategic going on.

we had so much fun making this soooo dark show. tune in on friday to the FINAL GRIMM (????). I promise it will be worth it. Oh how I miss my grimm family. #grimm @nbcgrimm

He also says that viewers will be happy with the end as there is no ambiguity.

It ends. There’s no like ‘what happened’ ambiguity. It is fully spelled out for you. People will be happy.

Watch here the sneak peeks for Grimm Season 6 final episode, “The End.”

Grimm series finale airs on Friday, March 31.

