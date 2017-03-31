Natasha Bure On Being Sent To Christian Camp And Dating In A Modern World

Natasha Bure has been on a promo tour for her new book, Let’s Get Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You. The 18-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron-Bure is getting honest on what it’s like to balance her faith and life as a teenager in a modern world. Some of those topics she addresses include dating, social media, and being sent to Christian camp.

She’s not interested in having sex or dating around. Bure revealed that she wants to save her virginity for her first husband, reports Fox News. In her book, Bure advised her fans to listen to their parents, put their faith in God, and live your life by the Bible. She also talks about her first kiss, which shocked her mom who didn’t know about it at the time.

“My mom didn’t actually know about my first kiss story until she read the book,” Bure told Fox News.

She also shares her decision to abstain from sex until marriage. Natasha revealed that she has no need for a boyfriend. She wants to find a husband who respects her faith when she is ready.

“I don’t believe in casual dating or casual sex, why would I want to date someone who I couldn’t potentially see living the rest of my life with?” she wrote in the book.

Bure told Fox News that waiting for marriage is something that she strongly stands by “because of my faith.”

“I wanted to be just honest because I think us, as girls, we all struggle with dating and relationships and I didn’t want to not talk about it because it is such a big part of our world.”

Candace Cameron-Bure is known for her Christian upbringing. It looks like some of those values have trickled to her daughter. Natasha talks about what it’s like to be single in a world where it seems like everyone is hooking up, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“You don’t need a boyfriend. Yes, that’s right. Say it with me: I don’t need a boyfriend. I have to remind myself of that quite often, because there’s so much pressure to couple up if it seems like all of your friends have found their matches. But let me tell you, you can have just as much fun by yourself, with your best friends, focusing on doing exactly what you want to do. Live your life and focus on your passions and hobbies.”

The aspiring singer has found the single life easier to deal with. The reason why she doesn’t date is because she hasn’t found a guy who’s willing to settle down and shares her same faith in values. That’s due to the complexity of growing up in Hollywood while staying true to your beliefs.

“In my eighteen years of life, I’ve never had a boyfriend,” Bure revealed. “I’ve exclusively talked to a couple of guys I’ve liked a lot, but I’ve never really taken it to the next step of having a real relationship where we called each other ‘boyfriend/girlfriend.’ I simply haven’t met a guy I’ve been interested in who shares my faith and values. It’s not worth it to me to date someone who isn’t like that.”

The Voice contestant grew up with strict rules. She had her mouth washed out with soap when she cursed. Natasha recalled a time in the ninth grade when she rebelled and was sent to a Christian summer camp.

“When I was going through that difficult time, I was straying away from my relationship with God and I wasn’t in line with my faith,” she said. “I wanted to be on my own path and I think my parents knew what I needed…and because of that, that’s what got me out of a [bad] time.”

Bure wanted to be one of the popular girls in school. However, she realized those girls didn’t share her values. When it comes to social media, Bure says she’s grateful that her family and friends have kept her on the right path. Bure sometimes finds its tempting to cave to “society’s standards of perfection,” but she believes that people should “be the best person that you can be,” reports Christian Today.

Natasha Bure’s new book, Let’s Be Real, is out now.

[Featured image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]