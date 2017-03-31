‘RHOA’ News: Kenya Moore Gets Restraining Order Against Matt Jordan

Are Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan the Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown of The Real Housewives of Atlanta? It turns out that the former beauty queen might actually fear for her life based on the words and actions of her former boyfriend. Now, Kenya Moore has sought a restraining order to keep Matt Jordan from calling, messaging, or showing up to further harass her.

Kenya Moore claims that Matt Jordan has really been bothering her since their breakup, sometimes calling the RHOA star up to 30 times a day. Kenya also claims that Matt might be a physical threat to her after she learned that Jordan told a friend that Kenya would “get what she deserves” when she decided to block his number so that the constant phone calls would no longer interrupt her life.

Breathe it gets better. Have a beautiful day #teamtwirl A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

The infamous Mexico vacation was also mentioned in Kenya Moore’s restraining order request. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star noted that while vacationing with Matt Jordan in what should have been paradise, the two got into a huge argument. After Kenya locked herself inside her hotel room, Matt allegedly kicked the door in and forced an argument with Kenya when she was trying to get away from her now-ex-boyfriend.

Kenya also didn’t fail to mention the altercation after they got home from the Mexico trip when Matt Jordan tossed her suitcase out of the car once they got back. Some may recall that upon returning from their breakup vacation, Matt swung by Kenya’s house to “drop off her bags,” and she thinks it was really an attempt to continue the confrontation because after she rejected him, Matt dumped her stuff and took off.

Watching myself tonight from 6 months ago… realizing my failures are my successes, my regrets are my lessons and my life is immensely blessed. I thank God everyday for my life. I wish you all love and happiness. We all deserve to be loved. Don't ever settle. #kenyamoore #rhoa A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

All of this drama happened last summer, and it seems that Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan should be working on forgetting about each other, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says that Matt Jordan won’t let her forget because he won’t leave her alone.

Even during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after Kenya Moore made it clear that she was done with Matt Jordan, he kept on showing up. During Peter Thomas’ grand opening for on of his bars, Jordan showed up to confront Kenya, and when she rejected him that time, Matt allegedly assaulted the driver who was shuttling Kenya around.

In the restraining order filing, Kenya Moore described another incident where she says Matt Jordan “broke a garage door and a window.” Another incident that was noted in the filing was the time when Kenya’s neighbor called the police to her home after witnessing Jordan screaming at her on the phone while throwing objects and breaking the windows of her Moore Manor home. Kenya also accused Matt of trying to intimidate her by posting rants about her on social media.

TMZ reports that the judge did end up granting Kenya Moore’s restraining order request. Now, Matt Jordan is required to stay at least 200 yards away from his reality star ex-girlfriend. Jordan has also been told to leave Kenya’s family alone and stop harassing all of them or it could violate the restraining order.

Be kind you never know what someone is going through. It's never too late to start. Start today. #???????????????????????? A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

So far, Matt Jordan hasn’t issued a response to Kenya’s restraining order. There is a court date in April for both parties to see if the order will be made permanent. No matter what happens, Kenya Moore has said in a recent blog post that she will never speak to Jordan again, citing that she’s grown a lot in the last year.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Stringer/Getty Images]