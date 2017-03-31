Kim Kardashian Not Preparing Bikini Body For Kanye West Divorce [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not getting into amazing shape and preparing a “bikini body” in preparation for her life after she divorces Kanye West. This rumor was started by Radar Online.

“Kim Kardashian is out of hibernation and back showing her body on the streets! But RadarOnline.com has learned that her hot new look isn’t just a way of promoting the new season of KUWTK.”

The article, which includes recent pictures of the KUWTK star, adds that Kardashian is preparing for her life after she divorces Kanye West and quotes a bunch of “insiders” who say the divorce is now imminent. However, many of the commenters after the article don’t have much love towards Kardashian.

“She looks like an escort looking for Johns lol,” says Michelle S.

“She looks absolutely soulless. Isn’t it fascinating how the ‘robbery’ led her right back to self-obsession?” asks another commenter.

It appears that, once again, Radar Online completely fabricated the story.

“Kim Kardashian is not working on her ‘bikini body’ in case of a divorce from Kanye West, despite a ridiculous report. Gossip Cop can bust the thoroughly stupid story,” claims Gossip Cop columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that for more than a year now, Radar Online has falsely claimed Kardashian and West are splitting.

The rumor about Kardashian’s bikini body is just one of the several false rumors spread about the star this past week, and they all seem to originate with Radar Online. Earlier this week, the webloid claimed that Kim Kardashian is being blamed for ruining the ratings of KUWTK.

“The ratings for Season 13 of Keeping up with the Kardashians are the worst ever, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the famous sisters are pointing the blame at one family member in particular – Kim Kardashian!”

The article quotes a source who says that the entire family is freaking out and would not know what to do if the show gets cancelled. However, Gossip Cop calls foul play on the story.

“Kim Kardashian is not ‘ruining’ the ratings of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, despite a new made-up report. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this concocted story. We’re told there’s ‘no truth’ to it,” writes columnist Michael Lewittes, who adds that not only has Kardashian’s rep denied the story, but people expect the ratings to drop after 13 seasons — that’s natural for a show.

KUWTK is still a hit on Twitter.

Literally all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters are always there for eachother. It's amazing. I love this fam so much. #KUWTK — ashley. (@itsashig) March 27, 2017

First time I ever seen an episode of #kuwtk was in 2011. I've never looked back. Love you guys ???? #HereForKim #kuwtk — Francis Riedl (@FrancisRiedl) March 21, 2017

And there is actually some true news about Kim Kardashian that has come out this week. The New York Daily News reports on Kardashian’s plans for surgery.

“Kim Kardashian is willing to go to great measures to have another baby. The reality star reveals in a new clip that she’s planning on undergoing surgery on her uterus in an effort to prepare for having a third child after doctors warned her giving birth again could be dangerous.”

Kim Kardashian’s family, predictably, is very concerned. The surgery actually has a very small chance of making things more difficult for Kardashian. However, Kanye’s wife is still determined to get it done soon. Let’s hope things go well for Kardashian and she can have that third baby she desperately wants to have.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]