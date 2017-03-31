WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair was recently honored by WWE with a new statue, which only a few men before him have had. WWE started a new tradition at WWE Axxess each year, where they would honor a legend of the business with a statue. So far, major names such as Bruno Sammartino, Ultimate Warrior, and Dusty Rhodes have been honored with a statue.

Now, Ric Flair is part of that list, and there are fewer more deserving than The Nature Boy. Everyone who should have been present was seemingly there to see Ric Flair honored with the statue. One of his best friends in the business, Sting, was present along with Triple H, who claimed that Flair was his hero, his mentor, and his best friend. The two worked together a great deal in WWE over the years, with Evolution being the first real point in time when they had that chance.

Once the group ended, Flair still stood by the side of Triple H as a manager of sorts while Triple H played his heel character for a while. The two stayed close, but Flair was mostly kept out of the wrestling scene. Eventually, Vince McMahon sort of forced his retirement, despite Flair not wanting to leave. Flair loved wrestling and even still wants to do it today, however, his daughter has been trying to keep him out of the ring.

She loves her dad, but naturally, she did not want to work with him forever. When she first arrived to WWE, she was known as the daughter of Ric Flair, but she did not take the last name so that way she could get over on her own. Eventually, she chose to add it to honor her dad, especially when the time came to remove Ric from television in favor of Charlotte Flair standing on her own.

She commented about the emotion behind seeing her father honored with the statue. She said that it was tough to not cry seeing her dad, as she knew he would be emotional over the situation. She said that it was special, especially having her entire family in the ring to help celebrate the occasion. It truly seemed as if the Flair family was happy. Ric Flair surely deserved to have this, as he may be considered one of the best to ever step foot in the WWE ring.

Ric Flair is most known for his 16 World Titles that he won in the NWA, WCW, and WWE. He won only one of his World Championships in the WWE, with 15 of them happening in other companies. This was not something WWE was happy with, as they would rather have seen all of them happen in the WWE rather than competitive companies that fought against them for years.

Ric Flair is not the only person who has multiple titles like this, as other wrestlers have a ton of titles from various other companies but WWE does not recognize them. Some of Flair’s are not recognized, as well, as many credit him with over twenty, but only sixteen are spoken of. WWE was happy to see John Cena match this recently, but long-time wrestling fans were a bit upset seeing it broken due to the respect they had for Flair.

Flair is known on top of this for his amazing matches with the likes of Sting and Ricky Steamboat. However, he has also had impressive matches with people such as Terry Funk, Hulk Hogan, and Dusty Rhodes. Ric actually was a huge fan of Dusty and even considered having his name be Ric Rhodes to connect to his hero, but he was told by Dusty that he needed to be different and stand on his own. This pushed for Ric to go another direction, and he ended up becoming more popular than anyone from that time.

Ric Flair is usually known for his amazing heel work, as most of his career was spent as a bad guy. The Four Horsemen were made around this idea, as the team helped to push his ability as a World Champion and top man everywhere he went. The man is not a two-time WWE Hall of Famer for nothing. Ric Flair surely deserves this, and it is terrific the WWE gave it to him this year, as he sits right by the handful of other legends with WWE statues. That is impressive company.

