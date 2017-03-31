‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Spoilers: Engagement ‘Will Happen’ – Who’s The Lucky Guy?

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay has already narrowed her choices for potential husbands down to 15 guys, and one of them is rumored to be a top contender for her final rose. Falling in love at warped speed is the norm when it comes to being the lead on ABC’s popular reality TV series, and it appears that Rachel’s journey to find a husband is going even better than expected.

According to blogger Reality Steve, Rachel will end up getting engaged to “one of the 15 guys” who have made it through several rose ceremonies. And that begs the question most fans want to know: Who is the lucky guy who has captured Rachel’s heart, and was it love at first sight?

Warning: The Bachelorette Season 13 spoilers ahead.

Rachel met all 25 guys who are competing for her heart on March 17 when they arrived at the infamous Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, the beautiful Texas attorney has been on several one-on-one and group dates and has started traveling with her remaining men.

And it appears Rachel is well-liked by the guys who were cast for her season, with Fleiss tweeting that several guys were “broken-hearted” when she eliminated them during the first rose ceremonies of the season.

Since then, several videos and photos have leaked on social media that show Rachel on dates that are swoon-worthy. She’s not holding back on the PDA with her frontrunners, and two of her frontrunners have something in common with her. Has she already found “the one”?

Although Rachel told Ellen DeGeneres that she “doesn’t have a type” but is a “sucker for a great smile,” there are a few guys who appear to be moving into frontrunner status this season. And he’d better be ready to get married and start a family — she told Ellen that she’s “in that phase” of her life and is ready to settle down with a secure, confident guy.

Two names that stand out this season — so far — are Jack Stone and Josiah Graham. Both have the smarts and winning smiles that could make them potential final rose winners, and they’ve both made it through several rose ceremonies and dates.

Reality Steve reports that Josiah won the spelling bee during this week’s group date in South Carolina. And he’s not just winning at spelling – Rachel and Josiah have similar careers.

According to MD & Esquire, Josiah is a successful assistant state attorney with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office in Tallahassee, Florida, and Rachel is a trial attorney with Cooper and Scully in Dallas, Texas.

Josiah isn’t the only attorney vying for Rachel’s heart this season. Reality Steve reports that Jack Stone, who scored a one-on-one date on Thursday, is an attorney with the Dallas, Texas, firm Winstead PC. Bonus points for living and working in the same city as Rachel?

A few more pics of Rachel and Jack from yesterday's date… pic.twitter.com/Bs5zFDK09H — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 31, 2017

“Jack graduated [from the] University of Texas at Austin in 2008,” Reality Steve writes. “Got his law degree from University of Texas School of Law in 2012. Last name used to be Oberstein, but [he] changed it to Stone within the last few years as a dedication to his mother who passed away in 2003.”

Their date was filmed at Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton, South Carolina, on March 30. Judging from the photos above, the date was a success. Or, at the very least, both Jack and Rachel were smiling while the cameras were rolling.

Will Rachel end up giving her final rose to one of the two attorneys this season, or will she pick a guy who has a completely different career? Find out how her journey to find love turns out when The Bachelorette premieres on May 22 on ABC.

