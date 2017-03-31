‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia’s Secret Girlfriend Revealed, Cast Wants More Pay

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has always tried to stay out of the media, especially when it comes to his love life. However, now that Milo has a slew of new admirers thanks to his role as the handsome and caring Jack Pearson on NBC’s new primetime hit This Is Us, fans are wondering if the actor is dating anyone.

According to In Touch Weekly, Milo Ventimiglia does, in fact, have a girlfriend, and he’s been doing a good job of keeping her existence a secret until now. A source recently told the magazine that Milo, 39, is dating Kelly Egarian, a 31-year-old New Jersey native. The couple have reportedly been together for only five short months. The insider goes on to add that Ventimiglia is very “protective” of the relationship and wants to keep his love life private, especially since Kelly is not a celebrity. However, Egarian is no stranger to dating someone in the spotlight. The report reveals that she previously dated NSYNC singer J.C. Chasez. Kelly, who lives in Los Angeles, is likely used to celebrity sightings. She currently works as a marketing coordinator at Stella McCartney.

“He is very protective of her and their relationship,” the source said. “He’s wanted to be private about it because she’s not a celebrity.”

While many This Is Us fans were hoping that Milo Ventimiglia and his co-star Mandy Moore might possibly take a cue from their on-screen alter egos and fall in love, it looks like that’s not going to happen. The insider says that Milo and Kelly “look happy and very much in love!”

Meanwhile, on the heels of all of the success and attention that This Is Us has gotten from NBC and the growing fan base, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and the rest of the cast are reportedly wanting more money.

“The show had been renewed for not one, but two more seasons, but the cast will not be getting a pay raise,” a sources dished to Radar Online. “Now, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are teaming up together to try and get a raise.”

This Is Us was the year’s hottest new show, but insiders are revealing that the cast is making less that $100,000 per episode. To put the money in perspective, the report reveals that actresses Milo’s former Gilmore Girls co-stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel each received $750,000 for the four-part Netflix revival last year, and the cast of HBO’s megahit Game of Thrones are currently raking in $500,000 per episode.

All the while, This Is Us viewers are trying to answer the show’s biggest mystery: How did Jack Pearson die? Fans know that the Pearson patriarch passes away while his children are teenagers, but the show has yet to reveal the way in which he dies. While fans have come up with many theories about Jack’s death that include suicide, murder, a car accident, an airplane crash, and more, a brand new theory about Jack’s passing has recently been revealed.

Bustle reports that some fans believe Jack may have actually died in the real-life American tragedy that was U.S. Air Flight 427. The flight from Chicago crashed while attempting to land at Pittsburgh International Airport in September of 1994. There were no survivors. Pittsburgh happens to be the Pearson’s hometown, and the timing of the crash also fits into the This Is Us timeline for Jack’s death. However, fans won’t get to find out what really happened to Jack Pearson until the show returns for Season 2 on NBC later this year.

