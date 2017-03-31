‘Star Wars’: Rumors Of Obi-Wan Movie News And Fourth Trilogy After Episode 9

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise is ramping up with some very fruitful news. A rumored fourth trilogy will reportedly go beyond Episode 9. Among that was the future of the franchise in general, which includes appealing to young adults and noting a gap between the end of this current trilogy and that of a fourth.

There are also rumors regarding an announcement of an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, which takes place next month.

It is interesting and exciting to know that Disney has the forethought in envisioning an abundant future for the franchise, and a source in touch with Star Wars News Net gave some very interesting information addressing Lucasfilm’s plans that go beyond the 2019’s Star Wars 9 movie. Bob Iger had already mentioned Star Wars stories to span a “decade and a half.”

“We’re just starting to talk about what happens to Star Wars after [Episode] 9. It’s way too early, and certainly nothing that I can reveal, but we’ve got a creative team actually thinking about what could be another decade and a half of Star Wars stories. It’s kind of mind-blowing to spend an afternoon with a creative team talking about that. Where could you go, where should we go.”

Star Wars/Obi-Wan News At Celebration?

Many have been wondering if this hermit of Tatooine will have his own story. Rumor has it that it may take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Now, the source associated with Star Wars News Net said there just might be an announcement at the 2017 Celebration event.

“An announcement of an Obi-Wan movie might just be one of the big surprises at Celebration Orlando.”

Ewan McGregor himself spoke with Collider last year about his character’s spin-off flick, explaining that he would be all for doing it. He even acknowledged that such a story would exist between the third and fourth films of the saga and how it would “bridge” his version Obi-Wan Kenobi with the one portrayed by the late Alec Guinness.

McGregor was asked if he had met with Kathleen Kennedy regarding plans, he even hesitated on whether he should say anything. It does sound like there’s room to mess around in that time period, though. Rogue One took place prior to Star Wars: A New Hope, and it would make sense to have an Obi-Wan Kenobi story continue before the fourth movie as well.

An update via Star Wars News Net revealed the following.

“Kathleen Kennedy and the rest of Lucasfilm fully intend to make an Obi-Wan movie set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with Ewan McGregor in tow.”

There was some confusion regarding whether Obi-Wan would be used in the current trilogy or the trilogy referred to was of the character himself, but that wasn’t the case.

“I want to emphasize that it’s a movie, singular – not a trilogy.”

Perhaps the confusion was derived over at Schmoes Know where, back in 2015, they had reported a rumor that Obi-Wan would be getting his own trilogy.

“Word around the halls is that Disney is in negotiations with Ewan McGregor for an unknown project. But from a source commenting on some of the more interesting conversations happening behind closed doors, it’s for McGregor to once again transform into the venerable Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. “The other option supported by our source is that the film (or films) would focus on Obi-Wan’s adventures between the two trilogies as he watches over a maturing Luke Skywalker. The film(s) would be standalone adventure(s), with the possibility of characters like Owen Lars and Darth Maul appearing.”

So as of now, it looks like this Star Wars solo flick involving Obi-Wan Kenobi will get a “singular” movie. Perhaps it would be spreading it a little too thin if they did make it a trilogy?

It was also mentioned that the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director could be a potential candidate for the Obi-Wan spin-off.

“Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards could be returning to the director’s chair, as Kathleen Kennedy was happy with his work on that film.”

Since he’s already seasoned himself with the Star Wars universe by doing a fine job with that movie, it would be nice to see Edwards’ directing prowess yet again with this movie.

A Fourth Trilogy In The Works?

Who would have thought yet another trilogy would exist beyond the nine movies that had been in the inner recesses of creative minds at Lucasfilm for such a long time? The Star Wars news site made a comparison to James Cameron’s method to the Avatar sequels by purposely waiting a while between movies and then mentions how the same could be done with a fourth trilogy as well.

“Since Star Wars is a generational thing, there will be a gap between the Sequel Trilogy’s end and the new trilogy’s arrival.”

This would make sense since Bob Iger had projected a seemingly never ending line of story telling to the franchise.

Do you think it would be feasible to create a fourth Star Wars trilogy perhaps with all new original stories with bits and pieces of it attaching to the original saga?

