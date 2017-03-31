Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, And Courtney Stodden Channel Marilyn Monroe

It appears that Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, and Courtney Stodden have been inspired by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The actress was known for her sex appeal and tragic life that was cut short at the age of 36. However, that didn’t stop these starlets from mimicking her style in three never-been-seen photos this week.

Let’s start with Kendall Jenner. The 21-year-old channeled Marilyn Monroe in a new video for Love magazine, according to E! Online. Jenner didn’t don a platinum blonde wig or dyed her hair for the photo shoot. In fact, she kept her signature dark-haired tresses, which were styled in a short curly bob. She also paired her look with red lipstick.

???????? @thelovemagazine @kegrand A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

In her latest project for the fashion publication, Jenner was seen dancing and lip syncing while wearing various lingerie looks from La Perla from the brand’s spring 2017 collection.

The two-minute clip was directed by Rankin, who’s heard saying, “Here’s the girl who put ‘mmm’ into movies.”

Kendall breaks into full Marilyn Monroe mode. She’s seen lip syncing along to lines from Gentleman Prefer Blondes. She also dons a diamond tiara of her own all while wearing a floral print one-piece swimsuit. After mouthing various parts of the song, she moves onto “I Want to Be Loved By You” from the other classic film, Some Like It Hot. She also references lines from The Seven Year Itch and Let’s Make Love.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne went topless for a photo shoot. The 19-year-old has gotten more comfortable with showing off her body on social media and in photo shoots. Thorne channeled Marilyn Monroe by slapping on a blonde wig and winged eyeliner. Thorne took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, telling her fans, “The body is meant to be seen and not covered up.”

The photo shows Bella seductively looking over her shoulder as she covers herself up with a white sheet. She wears very little in the photo shoot except for pink lipstick and her blonde wig. However, it looks like the photo shoot is a throwback since Bella included the hashtags “#marilynmonroe” and “#flashback,” according to Hollywood Life.

The photos may have been shot around Valentine’s Day or around the same time as her first-ever Playboy shoot.

"The body is meant to be seen not all covered up" #marilynmonroe #flashback A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The actress is currently filming her the romantic comedy Break My Heart 1000 Times in Canada with Richard Harmon and Dermot Mulroney. Thorne has been taking to social media to show herself doing her own makeup on set for the movie. No glam squad here. She is not shy about being open and honest, especially when it comes to her revealing photos.

While Bella is clearly comfortable in the buff, she has dealt with her share of negativity on social media, according to her Maxim interview.

“I used to be upset when I would see the comments,” she said. “But I’ve started to realize that they may be going out of their way to make people feel bad about themselves because they have their own insecurities.”

the look I give when I think the waiters coming out w my burger but it ain't for my table #swerve ????: Chloe Aftel / Playboy #playboy A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

Bella has also been inspired by Kendall Jenner. She took to social media to tell her fans that she got her nipple pierced after she was inspired by the model’s intimate jewelry.

Thorne and Jenner aren’t the only ones who are inspired by Marilyn Monroe. Courtney Stodden is inspired by the actress every day of her life. The newly single Stodden felt especially inspired when she went swimsuit shopping and found this white one-piece swimsuit. She took to Instagram to share two photos of herself rocking the swimsuit, according to the Daily Mail.

Starting summer early! #onepieceswimsuit A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Courtney moved into her Los Angeles condo shortly after she split from her husband of six years, Doug Hutchison. The 22-year-old model and the 56-year-old actor split after they suffered a miscarriage last summer. Courtney appears to be happy after she was seen moving out of their shared apartment and dropping unmentionables in front of the paparazzi.

All of my personalities #truth A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Who do you think makes the best Marilyn Monroe? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured images by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images, and Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Specticast]