World About To Learn Aliens Exist, And They Are Visiting Earth, Advocates Claim

An international alliance of UFO and alien disclosure advocates, the Disclosure Activists, has claimed that governments are preparing the world for an imminent earth-shaking, official, and global announcement that intelligent extraterrestrial (ET) beings exist and that they have already visited Earth.

The group is actively lobbying governments around the world to disclose alleged information about UFOs and aliens visiting Earth.

UFO and alien disclosure advocates claim that ETs exist and that Earth is being visited by intelligent and technologically sophisticated extraterrestrial beings. The beings, presumably from extraterrestrial civilizations light-years away from Earth, travel in advanced spacecraft across vast expanses of space to visit Earth. But we Earthlings call the ET spacecraft UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) because we are unable to identify them as man-made crafts.

“Disclosure is imminent. We are not alone in the cosmos and we never have been. Citizens have a need to know.”

According to ET believers, governments around the world and world leaders are aware that Earth and the human civilization are attracting the attention of extraterrestrial civilizations created by beings more scientifically and technologically advanced than we are. But governments and world leaders are deliberately covering up the information under an alleged global “truth embargo” due to fears that disclosure could disrupt global social, political, and economic stability.

@sunriseon7 @edwina_b dear sunrise please do a segment on et alien disclosure activists and advocates it's the year 2017 for gods sake pic.twitter.com/2ttUYzBrfw — KM Waugh (@PsychicWaugh) February 20, 2017

Other world leaders allegedly fear that a revelation that humans are not alone in the universe could challenge existing assumptions about existence based on religious beliefs and lead to widespread disruption of existing social order.

But disclosure activists are challenging the alleged reasons why world governments are covering up the alleged truth that Earth is being visited by alien beings from other worlds or planets. They claim that world leaders and governments now acknowledge that people around the world are ready to absorb the shock of disclosure. This, according to advocates, explains why governments have recently been declassifying some UFO files. Previously classified UFO files are being released to the public to test the waters, gauge people’s reaction ahead of an imminent partial or full disclosure about the truth that intelligent extraterrestrial beings and civilizations exist and that the beings have been visiting Earth in advanced spacecraft we call UFOs.

A recent statement by the Disclosure Activists claimed that evidence has emerged in recent years that the “historical stance of widespread denial and misinformation has shifted.”

“Recently, there is a systematic effort from within the US and other world governments to release this information to the public,” Russell Calka, co-founder of the group said, according to Express.

“All of the evidence that has been accumulated by researchers, military witness testimony, and acquired from declassified government documents over the last 70 years points to three very basic conclusions — the planet Earth has been and is being engaged by off-world civilizations,” added Victor Viggiani, the senior strategic adviser to the organization.

“The information has been hidden from the public in a well-orchestrated and systematic embargo on the truth,” he continued. “Thirdly, governments know these conclusions are true — researchers of this topic know these conclusions are true, and it is now time for humanity to learn these truths.”

World governments have begun the process of UFO and alien disclosure, but they are releasing the information piecemeal possibly to allow the unsuspecting masses time to absorb the shock gradually, disclosure advocates claim.

“The Disclosure Activists contend that Disclosure is already underway,” Viggiani said. “Earlier this month, the Spanish Ministry of Defence released a cache of previously classified UFO documents, similar to documents released by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in January 2017, and similar to other document releases from governments in the UK, Chile, and Mexico.”

Viggiani went on to claim that recent mail leaks via WikiLeaks indicate the growing interest in the subject of ET disclosure in government and military circles. He claimed there is an intensifying push among top government officials worldwide for disclosure of information about extraterrestrial visitations.

Official 'UFO' Disclosure is Finally Coming to the United States… But… (Videos) – https://t.co/GDTtYOpcPM pic.twitter.com/LWbTdZSjQd — Un-Silent Majority (@UnSilentNews) March 31, 2017

According to group co-founder Dr. Lisa Galarneau, world governments are preparing the public for imminent official announcements about extraterrestrial visitations through ongoing leaks and releases of formerly classified UFO files by government agencies. This is being done in concert with new scientific discoveries of habitable planets outside our solar system.

“NASA reported the discovery of additional habitable exoplanets and just this month, former President George W Bush alluded to his knowledge of the UFO phenomenon in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.”

Could A Full UFO Disclosure Help Unite The Nation? https://t.co/TSYsYRsp7v pic.twitter.com/3Zqi9EeSKN — ELITE NEWS (@ELITENEWS_24) March 31, 2017

Galarneau claimed that the leaks, declassified files, and recent intensification of the search for habitable exoplanets are part of a deliberately orchestrated “awareness building campaign to prepare humanity for formal disclosure” of information about the existence of intelligent and technologically sophisticated extraterrestrial life.

“This is an important step towards open contact with ETs who have not shown hostile intentions and could help humanity with some of our most intractable problems, including energy, climate change, pollution, and resource scarcity.”

Galarneau concluded by asserting that disclosure is imminent. She asserted that evidence will soon emerge that we are not alone in the universe.

But skeptics have repeatedly dismissed claims made in the past by disclosure advocates that governments are aware of alien visitations to Earth but have been covering up the information due to fear that the information could disrupt the current economic, social and political order.

[Featured Image by Adike/Shutterstock]