‘Fixer Upper’ Canceled? Chip And Joanna Embroiled In Bitter Magnolia Lawsuit

Fixer Upper ended Season 4 with an emotional finale — but is the show headed for a cancellation? Chip and Joanna Gaines are currently embroiled in a nasty lawsuit over their Magnolia Market in Texas and just announced their plans for a new HGTV spin-off. Are they leaving Fixer Upper behind?

To make matters worse, AOL.com reported that the HGTV superstars were recently sued by a woman named Nancy Brown, over a head injury that reportedly occurred in their store Magnolia Market. Brown is seeking $100,000 to $200,000 for “serious and permanent bodily injuries,” according to The Waco Tribune.

We had a good time shopping for Season five #fixerupper homes at @Marburgerfarm in #roundtop this week! Scroll right to see some of my favorite finds! A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Per Radar Online, Chip and Joanna Gaines recently filed their response to Brown’s lawsuit, in which they vehemently denied the “material allegations.”

Despite the hiccup of the lawsuit, it looks like Chip and Joanna are moving full steam ahead. Also according to Radar Online, the home renovation couple announced their new spin-off, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, shortly after the end of Season 4. The new series is set to air on Tuesday nights and offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at their design process.

“We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on Fixer Upper and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint,” Joanna shared. “So, we have a new series coming out this year called Behind the Design which focuses on each project.”

Despite rumors of a cancellation, it sounds like filming for Season 5 of Fixer Upper is already underway. HGTV has not, however, announced an official premiere date for the new season. Chip and Joanna were going to resume renovation of their Magnolia property but have put the project on hold until the lawsuit is settled.

The start of production for Season 5 is good news for fans, many of whom will be left in tears after they watch an emotional Season 4 episode. Realtor reports that one of the most recent episodes featured Chip and Joanna helping the producer of the show build a dream home in the small town of Crawford, Texas.

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Jessies and Michael Matsumoto relocated to Texas when they started producing Fixer Upper two years ago. They rented for two years because they couldn’t find a home in the area that didn’t come with a ton of acreage. They ultimately settled on a shack that looked like it was on the verge of being condemned. After a bit of home renovation mastery from Chip and Joanna, the shack was turned into a lovely four-bedroom home with two baths.

At the end of the episode, the Matsumoto’s couldn’t hold back their excitement for the new home and announced that they were pregnant with another child. It’s a good thing they requested another bedroom in the home!

As if that spectacular moment wasn’t enough, Comic Book reports that Chip and Joanna released a sneak peek of their upcoming spin-off, Behind the Design. In the clip, Joanna explains why they sometimes don’t reveal all the rooms in the home once the renovation is complete. Although the renovation is finished, some of the rooms double as storage when the cameras shoot the big reveal.

“Most of the time when it’s the reveal, people wonder, what about the other bedrooms? Well, this is one of the bedrooms,” Joanna shares in the video while standing in a room filled to the brim with an assortment of decorations. “It’s finished, we’ve got a new light fixture in here, we’ve got all new trim and paint. It’s really pretty, except all of my stuff is in here. So typically, 2-3 of the rooms you don’t see in the reveal, look just like this.”

Chip and Joanna have not commented on the new season of Fixer Upper or on the rumors about a possible cancellation. Given the news of the spin-off and a successful finale, it doesn’t sound like the series is headed for an end anytime soon.

In the meantime, fans can watch more of Chip and Joanna in action when the first season of Fixer Upper: Behind the Design continues Tuesday nights on HGTV.

