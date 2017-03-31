Animal Adventure Park Says 24 Hours Until Calf: Watch Live Giraffe Cam Now

It’s about that time for Animal Adventure Park! The zoo’s star giraffe, April, is showing all signs that labor is coming and zoo owner Jordan Patch has said that we will more than likely see a calf in the next 24 hours! The live giraffe cam will be filming April as she births her fourth the calf and those lucky enough to be tuning in at the right time will get to see it all happen right on YouTube!

A short while ago, Jordan jumped on Facebook live with Allysa and Cory to talk directly to the thousands of April fans waiting for the big moment. In that video, Jordan said that labor is “imminent” and, for the first time since April neared the end of her pregnancy, Allysa is on board with that prediction!

“Now, guys, definitely listen to Jordan this time because I think — you can ask both of them — since Christmas I’ve been saying, ‘no, it’s not yet. It’s not yet. It’s not yet.’ I’ve stuck to it but I am now finally saying that we’re going to have a giraffe, probably in the next 24 to 48 hours. For me to say it, this is a big deal,” Allysa told all of the folks watching this morning. “Definitely keep your eyes on the camera,” she added.

If you’ve followed April’s pregnancy over the past few weeks and you have watched the live giraffe cam, you probably know that Allysa Swilley and April have a very special relationship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two share a pretty remarkable bond. If Allysa has a feeling that April is going to welcome her calf in the next 24 to 48 hours, we totally trust her judgment!

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Animal Adventure Park has been great at keeping fans updated on April’s condition. Although she has moved at a slow pace, zookeepers have said that she is healthy and that she has everything under control. In the Friday morning Facebook update, Animal Adventure Park confirmed that it’s pretty much go-time for April. Everyone working closely with April believes that we will see a calf very soon!

“The staff have been on site with April all morning, Dr. Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.This is what we have all been waiting for,” read the morning update from Animal Adventure Park.

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The whole labor process from start to finish should take about 20 to 30 minutes. As you probably know by now, giraffes give birth standing up. April will widen her stance and lift her tail for a prolonged amount of time. You may also be able to see her have contractions! When the baby giraffe is born, you will see it come out hooves-first.

So, what happens after April gives birth to her calf? Aside from all of the veterinary things that Animal Adventure Park will be on top of, the public is going to get an opportunity to suggest a name for the zoo’s new addition! There will be a voting platform and the most popular name will be chosen for April’s offspring. So far, popular calf names have included Hope, Unity, Stella, Patrick, and Star. Do you have any suggestions for April’s soon-to-be newborn?

Have you been watching April on the live giraffe cam? Are you excited that she’s on her way to giving birth? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Animal Adventure Park/Instagram]