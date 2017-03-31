Abby Lee Miller Trashes Her ‘Dance Moms’ Replacement, Cheryl Burke

Abby Lee Miller is nothing if not a controversial figure in the Dance Moms world. Some fans believe she’s the best thing to happen to the talented girls of Pittsburgh — others believe that she’s the worst person alive, someone who’s abusive and hateful. But now that she’s been replaced on Dance Moms — the show that she helped make famous — by a former Dancing with the Stars cast member, she’s letting the world know exactly how she feels about everything from Cheryl Burke to the mothers of the Elite Dance Squad.

So, what’s she saying? And what else should we know from her?

According to Global News, Abby Lee Miller isn’t mincing words when it comes to her replacement, Cheryl Burke. Despite the fact that Cheryl has a long and storied dance career and made her living as a professional ballroom dancer before joining Dancing with the Stars (and, alas, Dance Moms), Abby Lee Miller feels Cheryl will be trashed just as hard as she was, if not more.

“Give her six years, they’ll talk to her like she’s dirt too. She’ll get all the perks and we’ll get all the jerks.”

But Abby Lee Miller didn’t stop there. E! News spoke to the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Studio, who is currently awaiting the sentencing on her fraud charges.

And Miller wasted no time telling the outlet that she thought Cheryl had really fallen from grace, that she was in for something she couldn’t handle, and that she would be “thrilled” if Cheryl had to face the abuse she had to face every day.

“I would be flipping thrilled that somebody else in the entertainment industry who has the career that she has had on Dancing With the Stars, with the costume makers on Dancing With the Stars, with the producers on Dancing With the Stars, and then had to step down to this? Oh, honey.”

Now that’s a nasty bit of shade if ever there was some!

But despite the fact that Abby Lee Miller claims that Lifetime “ruined her life,” and the fact that she takes every opportunity she can to throw shade at Cheryl Burke — and the moms of the Elite Dance Squad — she told People Magazine that there’s a possibility that she’ll return to the show once she’s done with her sentence.

Miller told the outlet that she loves to teach and inspire children, and she credits herself with being a part of the careers of breakout stars like Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak.

What’s more, Abby said that she’s not going to let her upcoming sentence stop her from trying to make a comeback.

“A lot of things would have to change. Just the way they pull things out of their butts the last minute and it makes the costuming exhausting,” she continued. “They want me to come to meetings, pre-production, but on my own dime.”

She also said that she’s been teaching dance for 35 years and has been a major part of the industry. She feels that she doesn’t get the respect she deserves, or has earned, from both her charges and her peers.

