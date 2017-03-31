‘The Bachelor’: Vanessa Grimaldi Jealous Of Nick Viall’s ‘DWTS’ Attention

The Bachelor 2017 winner Vanessa Grimaldi is said to be having a hard time transitioning now that the show is over. Vanessa, who is living with her new fiance, Nick Viall, in L.A. while he competes on Dancing with the Stars, is reportedly finding it difficult to be out of the spotlight now that the show is over. To make matters worse, Nick is still getting tons of attention on DWTS.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Vanessa Grimaldi doesn’t much like the fact that Nick Viall is getting the majority of the attention in their relationship at the moment. Vanessa, who was one of the most talked-about women during Season 21 of The Bachelor, is now taking a back seat to Nick as he dances for the mirror ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars each week.

Fans love watching Viall strut his stuff with his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, and have been voting for him in hopes that he’ll continue his run on the show. Meanwhile, Vanessa is stuck spending long hours away from Nick and sitting in the audience as the spotlight shines on her man. Nick’s long rehearsal hours are also said to be taking a toll on the couple’s relationship.

“Vanessa’s not used to the attention being mostly on Nick. It’s taking a toll,” an insider revealed to the magazine. “Nick rehearses a lot,” adds the friend. “They fight about it.”

Meanwhile, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are constantly asked when they’ll tie the knot. The Bachelor couple, who have made no secret of the fact that they are simply not ready to get married, say they are still engaged but are taking things very slowly. Currently, they do not have a wedding date set.

“Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now. We’re still just doing a lot of new things together.”

One of the new things that Nick and Vanessa are doing together is cohabitating. Viall revealed that he and Grimaldi, who is originally from Montreal, Canada, are living together, but that her visa still needs to be worked out.

“She’s living with me, but obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

However, Nick Viall’s Dancing with the Stars gig isn’t the only thing allegedly driving a wedge between the Bachelor couple. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are flying that Vanessa Grimaldi is considering dumping Nick Viall to reconnect with her famous ex-boyfriend, actor Michael Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum, who has starred in movies such as Sorority Boys and television shows like Impastor, dated Grimaldi for over a year, but their relationship was reportedly mostly long distance. The pair last saw each other in L.A. over the summer, not long before Vanessa began her stint on The Bachelor.

“There’s no doubt she still has feelings for him. There are whispers she plans to dump Nick and get back with Michael,” the insider told Radar Online.

Another report reveals that Nick Viall is getting increasingly annoyed with Vanessa Grimaldi’s behavior, as she allegedly has trust issues when it comes to Nick.

“In Vanessa’s mind, Nick still has a lot to prove,” a source told OK! Magazine. “There is a lack of trust between them that she just can’t seem to get over. It’s making her act crazy—almost like a different person.”

It seems that Bachelor couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi might have a lot of issues to work on before they can walk down the aisle.

[Featured Image by Terhi Tuovinen/Getty Images]