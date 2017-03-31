‘Southern Charm’ Season 4: Are Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Back Together?

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have had a troubled relationship since Southern Charm Season 2, and judging by recent reports and social media postings, not much has changed.

As the on-and-off couple prepares for Monday night’s premiere of Southern Charm Season 4, they remain estranged as they attempt to co-parent their two children, daughter Kensington Calhoun, 3, and son Saint Julien, 1.

“Thomas and Kathryn have officially parted ways, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still drama between them,” Bravo TV announced to fans last month, revealing a clip that suggested Kathryn Dennis had refused to take a drug test.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are also seen working on their friendships in the Southern Charm trailer, him with Landon Clements and her with Jennifer Snowden. Meanwhile, when it comes to their own relationship, Dennis and Ravenel appear to have none. In fact, when it came time to celebrate their daughter’s recent 3rd birthday, they seem to have done so separately.

A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

“Happy girl this morning on her 3rd birthday! Can’t wait to celebrate tonight. I love you!” Thomas Ravenel wrote on Instagram days ago, confirming he was celebrating with his daughter in La Quinta, California.

As for Kathryn Dennis, she appeared to be back home in Charleston at the time, and on her oldest child’s big day, she shared a throwback photo of daughter Kensington.

“Cue the tears. My Daughter, my Angel, my Kensington Calhoun Ravenel is 3 years old today,” she wrote along with the photo below, which featured the reality star cradling her baby girl. “I am so very blessed with such a happy, forever smiling, most loving, best snuggle bunny, sweetest pea, STRONG in the best of ways, and most importantly..Mommy’s Angel. So very proud. So much. So, so very much. My #southerncharm framily has known her since she was born. Some of them kinda sorta feel like her aunts and uncles. It’s wild. This is what life is about y’all.”

A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel struck up a romance with one another while filming the first season of Southern Charm, and ever since, their relationship has been at the forefront of the show. As fans will recall, Kathryn Dennis and the former politician welcomed their first child together on March 24, 2014, when Dennis was 22-years-old and Ravenel was 51. After the birth, Kathryn Dennis continued to film with Thomas Ravenel, and after a brief split, they got back together and conceived their second child, who arrived on November 9, 2015.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s relationship became further plagued by drama after they welcomed their second child. In June of last year, after Thomas reportedly began seeing someone new, they faced off in court and Dennis, who had been keeping her former partner from her children earlier that year, was placed on supervised visits with their kids.

According to a report by All About the Tea in June of 2016, Kathryn Dennis tested positive for marijuana and cocaine during a custody hearing and essentially gave her former partner the upper hand with their children. As the source explained, Ravenel hadn’t seen his children for 12 weeks leading up to the hearing.

“[Kathryn Dennis] made outrageous demands of [Thomas Ravenel] prior to the drug test fail,” a source told the outlet. “She realizes now that Thomas is in the driver’s seat — he could get full custody.”

For more of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, tune into the premiere of Southern Charm Season 4 on Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]