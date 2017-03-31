Zak Bagans Creates New Show ‘Help! My House Is Haunted!’ For Really Channel

Zak Bagans, long-time Ghost Adventures co-host, created a new show called Help! My House Is Haunted! to premiere on the Really Channel. Best known for creating paranormal TV series and documentaries in the U.S., Zak Bagans decided to find a home in the U.K., as recently shared by the Really Channel website. According to Zak Bagans, his U.K. fan base is “incredibly awesome,” and he’s excited to create this new series, that’s reportedly set to air early in 2018.

For nearly nine years, and through 13 entire seasons of Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans, 39, has created a large fan base in the U.S., mainly through viewership of several paranormal series on the Travel Channel. Ghost Adventures has been Zak Bagans’ most successful paranormal creation to date, starting in 2008 on the Travel Channel as a spin-off series of the Syfy Channel documentary by the same name in 2006. Die-hard fans have remained loyal to Zak Bagans and Ghost Adventures, even after a sudden shake-up with the cast of co-hosts in late 2014, during Season 10, when Nick Groff announced that he would not be returning to Ghost Adventures, as previously reported by AXS.

Ghost Adventures fans were understandably shaken, confused, and saddened to see one of the three original and beloved co-hosts leave the show, but ghost hunter Zak Bagans continued with new episodes of Ghost Adventures, and even brought two new paranormal investigators onto the small screen — Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley. The four-member Ghost Adventures crew — Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley — continues to investigate haunted locations and paranormal phenomena around the world, with a large fan base in the U.S. and a growing fan base overseas.

Now, Zak Bagans wants to show his overseas fans just how much he appreciates them by offering a new paranormal show to the U.K., according to a recent report by Dread Central. As a Zak Bagans original creation, Help! My House Is Haunted! will be a 12-episode series that will follow a three-member group of expert international paranormal investigators around as they “free homeowners from unwelcome spirits” in the U.K. American medium Chris Fleming, best known for A&E’s Psychic Kids, French actress Sandy Lakdar, creator and producer of the documentary series The Believers: Experiences in the Unknown, and Barri Ghai, founder of the Ghostfinder Paranormal Society in the U.K., will investigate reportedly haunted homes of families in the U.K., research historical evidence, and set up equipment to capture paranormal activity.

“We are working with the best team I could construct that will aid those families overseas who are being affected by severe levels of hauntings.”

The team will either try to rid homeowners of paranormal activity or educate them on how to best coexist with spirits. ATV Today reports that UKTV announced this week that it will co-produce Help! My House Is Haunted! alongside New York-based producer MY Entertainment (producer of Ghost Adventures) and U.K.-based producer Back2Back Productions, and also air the hour-long episodes on the Really Channel, a free-to-air entertainment channel that’s part of the UKTV family of channels. Acquisitions and co-production manager for UKTV, Emma Sparks, says that viewers love Zak Bagans, adding that “we’re thrilled to have another Zak Bagans’ show exclusive to Really.”

Zak Bagans took to his official Twitter account on March 21 to announce his excitement for Help! My House Is Haunted!, while also introducing the hosts for the new paranormal reality TV series. Fans went on to congratulate Zak on his new project, asking if there’s any chance he might make a guest appearance, rather than just executive produce. Most of Zak Bagans’ Twitter followers say they can’t wait for Help! My House Is Haunted! to air. U.K. fans say they are happy to see that Zak is coming back to the U.K., and U.S. viewers of Ghost Adventures want to know if there’s any way the new U.K. show can be viewed “somehow in the U.S.”

Ghost Adventures is already part of the Really Channel line-up of paranormal shows, as part of #Frightday, but will fans of Zak Bagans get to watch Help! My House Is Haunted! in the U.S.? According to Expert Reviews, almost every U.K. TV service is blocked outside of the U.K., but since the Really Channel is part of UKTV’s nearly 30 free-to-air channels, Zak Bagans and Ghost Adventures fans in the U.S. may be able to catch Help! My House Is Haunted! via a web browser — no plugin needed — and FilmOn TV, an 11-year-old internet-based TV provider that allows for free streaming viewing of Freeview U.K. channels, including the Really Channel.

In other Zak Bagans news, a new season of Ghost Adventures premiered on the Travel Channel last Saturday night. Catch an all-new episode of Ghost Adventures on Saturday, April 1, at 9 p.m. ET, where Zak Bagans and the crew will investigate the “Freak Show Murder House,” a site in the Los Angeles’ Chatsworth neighborhood where a double murder took place in 1996. In the meantime, check out a sneak-peek video clip on the Travel Channel website, featuring Zak Bagans as he previews Saturday night’s upcoming new Ghost Adventures episode for Season 14.

