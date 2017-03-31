Mary J. Blige On Husband’s Mistress, Man-Sharing And $130K/Month Support [Video]

Mary J. Blige has always been an open and honest interview subject, such as when Blige talked to Oprah Winfrey about her husband, Kendu Isaacs, as reported by the Inquisitr. More than a decade ago, Mary told Oprah that although Isaacs helped her in positive ways in her life, such as to cut down on drinking alcohol, Blige said she also “got the word from God” that Kendu was not her sole source of happiness.

Now that Blige is going through a divorce from Kendu, Mary continues to spell out her trials in new interviews like the one below, titled “Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Divorce, Her New Album & More.”

As seen in the below photo from May 22, 2003, Mary arrived with Kendu for the VH1 Divas Duets concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nearly 14 years ago, Kendu was described as Mary’s “guest” in the description of the Getty Images photo. Now, all these years later, Blige spoke with The Breakfast Club about doing a “bid” with Isaacs, using prison terminology to describe having been married to him for 13 years or more, but with him for 16 years.

Over that time period, Mary described giving Kendu everything so that he would feel more powerful and feel like a man. Blige said she gave Kendu her love, let him manage her career and everything, but that nothing was enough to satisfy him. In the above raw interview, Mary said that as a woman she had an intuitive feeling that things weren’t right, that Isaacs was likely messing around with other women. Blige said Kendu wanted his “harem” and one particular woman that Isaacs allegedly couldn’t leave alone. When asked if she would have stayed in the marriage and simply shared Kendu with the other woman, Mary hesitated, instead of giving a knee-jerk “no” answer.

Blige answered that she might have considered allowing Kendu to remain in the marriage whilst messing around with another woman, but Mary said that it was one particular woman that Isaacs reportedly couldn’t stop messing with that made her say no to the proposition once she discovered “proof” of Kendu’s unfaithfulness. Blige explained that when a person loves someone so much, they’ll do anything for them. However, learning that her ex wouldn’t do anything for her was what really made the marriage fall apart, said Mary.

Blige also blamed Kendu for trying to take advantage of any insecurities she might have had, and said he tried to chip away her self-esteem. For example, Blige claims that if a person becomes vulnerable enough to tell their mate that they’ve always hated their own nose, an unstable mate would use that information to chip away at the person’s vulnerabilities for whatever selfish reason. Mary claimed that Isaacs told her things like her fans don’t love her anymore and gave her all sorts of negative feedback while allegedly neglecting his managerial duties with her music.

As seen in the below interview that Blige gave to Angie Martinez, Mary explained what it was like to realize her estranged husband wanted someone else.

“I can sense that I’m not what you want anymore. You start to realize that this man doesn’t want you and he’s just gone all the time and you’re by yourself in the relationship. When you realize you’re by yourself and you’re just suffering through it, now it’s time to do some investigating. When I got the full proof, I didn’t have to investigate it. It just showed up.”

Although Mary didn’t mention her estranged husband’s mistress and girlfriend by name, the online rumor mill is rampant with guesses at who that woman might be, as reported by the St. Louis American and Heavy.

As reported by Page Six, Kendu is indeed asking Blige to pay him $129,391 per month in support, even though Isaacs and Mary did not have biological children together. Isaacs has children from a previous relationship. Blige said that Kendu doesn’t deserve what he’s demanding, and that she prays the divorce drama is over soon.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images]