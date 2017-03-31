Kim Kardashian’s Haircut Therapy Amid Kim’s Pregnancy Woes And Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian’s new haircut might be just what the doctor ordered! Kim told sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian some of her innermost feelings about her experiences over the last year on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and after melting into a puddle of tears on the show, Kardashian decided to seek therapy.

Great messages about the importance of self-care & therapy in healing from trauma this week on @KUWTK!#MentalHealthMatters @KimKardashian❤ — Logan Lynn (@LoganLynn) March 27, 2017

Hollywood Life writes that Kim Kardashian recently sought another kind of professional help when she opted to lose her long butt-length locks for a springy shorter haircut style. Kardashian Twitter users are thrilled with Kim’s new haircut.

@KimKardashian love your new haircut. Shows off your gorgeous face ???????? — Alie Burnet (@alieburnet) March 31, 2017

In the last several months, Kardashian has had a tough time. Kim’s pregnancy hopes have suffered a frightening setback, her marriage to Kanye West is still the subject of Kardashian-West divorce rumors, and the traumatic robbery in Paris did a number on Kim’s peace of mind.

Kim is looking way better now with a sleek new haircut minus her luxurious hair extensions and a “super confident” attitude. Kim’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, posted a pic of his famous client after the trim and captioned it simply, “Chop Chop.” Kim “owns her new do” and her new, healthy self with a “fierce look into the camera.”

CHOP CHOP @kimkardashian New hair vibez Hair me – #chrisappletonhair Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Hair therapy works! So does any kind of self-care in a time of struggle. Although Gossip Cop completely trashed the “stupid story” that Kim’s bikini body workouts are all about getting ready for the dating scene after Kardashian and Kanye West divorce, it’s totally true that rocking a great body and haircut can make any situation at least a little bit better.

“Looking good and getting into shape has been a form of therapy since the robbery, and she’s so proud to have her body back.”

Changing it up in a big way, Kardashian “ditched half a foot of hair” on March 30. During the KUWTK episode, Khloe Kardashian said that the next few months of Kim’s life were “going to be an incredibly long journey for her,” but the star’s new, hotter-than-ever body and shiny haircut show off a happy Kim who’s looking her best. The mom-of-two is sporting an unmistakable “shorter hair, don’t care” vibe.

New look WHO DIS? @kimkardashian ✂️me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Kim has a carefree glow about her that’s been missing for a while and all those intense workout routines that have left her looking trim and so very sexy are obviously great for Kim’s well-being.

“It’s clear that she’s loving how hot and tight her body is.”

Kim’s haircut left her shorter locks just the right length to stand out against bare shoulders, and the Sun writes that when she left her hair stylist’s place, she wore an outfit to show off the new style.

A strapless black bustier with a plunging neckline left her shoulders, and a lot more, bare as Kardashian walked down the street in Los Angeles on her way to lunch.

Her dark jeans and heeled sandals kept the look simple and focused all the attention on the way her new haircut made her black hair “[stand] out against her bare shoulders.”

Good morning pic.twitter.com/vJz4vMHnTQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 30, 2017

Kim Kardashian’s fans and followers often find inspiration in their favorite reality star’s attitude towards life, and some members of the Kardashian fan club are even getting inspired to make haircut appointments for themselves.

@KimKardashian I need a hair cut so bad — sarah braden (@sarahgoesthere) March 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]