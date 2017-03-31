Charlie Hunnam Ready To Wed? Inside His Plans For Marriage And Babies

Charlie Hunnam and longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis know how to handle wedding rumors. Fans have long wondered when the pair would finally tie the knot, and the Sons of Anarchy alum recently opened up about his future plans and starting a family. Will Hunnam get married in 2017?

According to Celebeat, Hunnam and McNelis have been dating for a number of years. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City of Z, Hunnam admitted that getting married would mean restructuring his career in Hollywood. Hunnam is currently busy on a number of different projects and finds it hard to balance time between work and family. Although he is open to the idea, getting married would mean figuring “a way to balance” work and life “more effectively.”

Hunnam’s newest film is a great example of the difficulties involved in balancing a relationship and being a successful actor. Hunnam was forced to film months at a time in the jungle, which meant he couldn’t communicate regularly with McNelis.

In fact, Anchorage Press reported that Hunnam didn’t even speak to McNelis for months because the mail system in the country was so terrible. Hunnam tried to write to her, but he eventually gave up after he found out that she wasn’t getting the letters. Once production stopped, Hunnam tried to apologize by getting her an emerald, but it didn’t quite remedy the situation.

“I bought her an emerald when I returned home from Colombia because it’s the place of emeralds. But I think she was offended I brought that up because it felt ­reductive to her of that real sacrifice she had made for this, which was enormous,” he revealed.

Hunnam thankfully has a little more time for his girlfriend now that he isn’t filming. Reflecting back on his Sons of Anarchy days, Hunnam revealed that he would work an average of 100 hours per week. If he ever wanted to settle down and have kids, Hunnam admitted this would have to change.

Charlie Hunnam didn’t confirm or deny the rumors of a wedding. Now that he’s finished filming The Lost City of Z, perhaps he has more time to consider the option of taking his relationship to another level.

In the meantime, Celebrity Insider is reporting that Hunnam also dished on his friendship with co-star Robert Pattison. Hunnam and Pattinson seemed to have a great friendship on the set of the movie, but Hunnam revealed that things were less cordial when the cameras stopped rolling.

The Sons of Anarchy star shared that he hardly spoke to Pattinson at all off-set. The actor admitted that he didn’t reach out prior to production and wanted his chemistry with Pattinson to develop on-screen. Even still, he seemed surprised that Pattinson was just as distant himself.

“I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna, but I didn’t spend any time with Tom or Robert,” Hunnam explained. “I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert [Pattinson] off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen. He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work.”

The Lost City of Z centers on the story of Colonel Percy Fawcett, played by Hunnam, who famously disappeared while searching for the fabled city in the Amazon. The movie is set to open in theaters on April 14.

Charlie Hunnam hits the big screen again when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens on May 12, 2017. Check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon]